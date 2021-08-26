Website Logo
  Thursday, August 26, 2021
Entertainment

SS Rajamouli wraps up his star-studded film RRR

RRR Poster (Photo credit: Ram Charan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

RRR is one of the eagerly anticipated films in India. Visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who helmed Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), had been working on this magnum-opus for more than two years now. And today on Thursday, the team finally wrapped up filming in India.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the makers wrote, “And that’s a wrap! Except for a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of RRR. Incidentally, (we) finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19, 2018.”

The tweet further read, “The post-production work is moving at a brisk pace. More updates coming soon.”

RRR tells a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Ram Charan plays the character of Alluri Sitarama Raju, while Jr NTR steps into the shoes of Komaram Bheem.

The high-profile film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles. Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody also play significant supporting characters in the film.

Several international technicians have worked on RRR, including action choreographer Nick Powell, who choreographed stunts for Hollywood films such as The Bourne Identity (2002) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006). Powell has reportedly choreographed the climax sequences in the film.

Produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments, RRR has reportedly been pushed to 2022 due to the uncertainty over the opening of theatres across India. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

