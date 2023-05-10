SS Rajamouli opens about his 10-part film version of Mahabharata

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is presently gearing up to begin work on his next untitled film which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

By: Mohnish Singh

It has been a long time since acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli has been nurturing the dream of making a film on the Indian epic Mahabharat. Even during the promotions of his last film RRR, he had said that he wanted to give his spin on the original Mahabharata in his own way and would begin work on the mammoth project only after the scripting is done.

The filmmaker has now said that he wants to adapt the Indian epic into a 10-part project.

At a recent event, Rajamouli opened up once again on his dream of making Mahabharat. When asked about his long-time dream of adapting Mahabharat, which was a 266-episode show on television, into a film, Rajamouli said, “If I get to the point of making Mahabharat, it would take me a year just to read the versions of Mahabharat that are available in the country. At present, I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film.”

Asked if Mahabharat is really anytime soon in his scheme of things, Rajamouli said that’s the aim of his life. “Every film I make, I feel that I’m learning something to ultimately make Mahabharat. So that’s my dream and every step is towards that,” he was quoted as saying.

During the promotions of RRR, Ram Charan had asked Rajamouli about his dream project, Mahabharat. He also wanted to know if he will cast his RRR heroes once again. “The characters that I write for my Mahabharata will not be the same as you’ve seen or read before. I will tell Mahabharata in my own way. Mahabharata (story) will be the same, but the characters will be enhanced and the inter-relationships between the characters will be added,” Rajamouli said.

