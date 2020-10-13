SRK to sport long hair in his next Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been ruling Bollywood for close to three decades now, has portrayed a broad variety of characters on screen. The actor has experimented with his looks in a number of movies, but the audience went crazy whenever he sported long hair to achieve a distinct look for his character, be it in Ashoka (2001) or Don 2 (2011).







If you loved the long-haired look of SRK in the aforementioned films, let us tell you that the superstar is growing his hair again for his new film Pathan with filmmaker Siddharth Anand. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

“The Siddharth Anand directorial will have him sport several looks and in one portion of the action thriller, he will have longer hair. That is also the reason why he is growing his hair at this moment,” a source informs an entertainment portal.

Pathan, which will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, marks the return of Khan to acting after a gap of two years. The superstar was last seen in his home production Zero (2018), which did not fare well at the box-office.







His upcoming film also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone on the lead cast. It reunites him with the Chhapaak (2020) actress after a gap of 6 years as the two were last seen together in Farah Khan’s Diwali blockbuster Happy New Year (2014). Abraham reportedly plays the antagonist in the action entertainer.

The makers are looking at filming a large chunk of the movie in Mumbai itself as travelling abroad amid a pandemic does not seem possible at the moment. “Initially, the plan was to shoot the film in several exotic locations abroad. But now, because of the pandemic, that won’t be a feasible idea. So, they are still checking in on a few locations where filming would be easier. But primarily, the majority of the film will be shot in Mumbai following all safety protocols. Sets are being erected and a lot of the high-end adrenaline-pumping stunts will be shoot on the green screen. They wanted to go on floors in October, but now it will finally kick-start in November,” concludes the source.











