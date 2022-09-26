Website Logo
  • Monday, September 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

SRK flaunts his abs in new shirtless photo; Gauri has a funny reaction

Tiger Shroff took inspiration from SRK and wrote, “I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then I saw this. Legend”

Shah Rukh Khan

By: Melvin Samuel

Shah Rukh Khan posted a photo of himself on his social media account and well, we just can’t keep our eyes off!

SRK posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram and wrote, “Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..Me also waiting for #Pathaan.”

As soon as he uploaded the photo of his ripped body, his fans couldn’t help but flood his comment section with love and appreciation. But one special comment came from his wife Gauri Khan who wrote, “Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…..!!!”

Actor Richa Chadha, who is soon going to marry Ali Fazal, wrote a funny comment. She wrote, “Jin logon ki shaadiyan hone ko hai… ehtiyat baratna hoga”.

Tiger Shroff took inspiration from SRK and wrote, “I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then I saw this. Legend”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the motion posters and a short teaser of the film, which increased the excitement among the fans.

“I’m thrilled with the unanimously positive response to every asset of the film that we have launched so far. Starting with the announcement video, to Shah Rukh Khan’s first look at the film, to us unveiling a glimpse of Deepika Padukone. We are fortunate that everything has been loved by audiences. What the audience thinks and feels is of utmost importance to us all and we are happy that Pathaan has started off on such a strong note with them. I always endeavour to give audiences a theatrical experience that sets new benchmarks in Indian cinema. We are all working very hard so that Pathaan, hopefully, does the same when it releases,” he added.

‘Pathaan’ marks the fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan after ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Chennai Express’.Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from ‘Pathaan’, SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’ opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Britney Spears claims her security could watch her ‘change naked and shower’ during her conservatorship
Entertainment
Ali Abbas Zafar and wife Alicia blessed with baby girl, celebs send ‘lovely’ wishes to…
Hollywood News
Storm Reid bags lead role in The Nun 2
Hollywood News
Rihanna set to headline the next Super Bowl Halftime Show
Hollywood News
Lost in Space showrunner Zack Estrin passes away at 51
Entertainment
Aaradhya was mesmerised to be on Ponniyin Selvan sets: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Hollywood News
Johnny Depp’s new ladylove Joelle Rich separates from her husband of 10 years
Hollywood News
Tom Hardy reveals reason behind his surprise victory at jiu-jitsu tournament
Hollywood News
Anthony Mackie reveals the one thing he wants in Captain America: New World…
Entertainment
Falguni Pathak upset with Neha Kakkar’s recreation of her song Maine Payal Hai…
Hollywood News
Samantha Prabhu in USA for Citadel
Hollywood News
Queen Charlotte: Netflix unveils first look of Bridgerton spinoff
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW