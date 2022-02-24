Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 24, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

News

Sri Lanka Tamil MPs protest government ‘land grab’

Main opposition Tamil members of the Sri Lanka’s parliament hold placards during a demonstration outside the President office in Colombo on February 24, 2022, to protest against the alleged acquisition of their land in northern and eastern regions under the guise of protecting archeological sites. (Photo by AFP)

By: Sarwar Alam

Tamil legislators attempted to storm the Sri Lankan president’s office Thursday to protest against what they call a government land grab in areas traditionally dominated by the ethnic minority.

Critics accuse the government — representing the Sinhalese majority — of breaking promises made at the end of a bloody 37-year civil war in 2009 to end the marginalisation of the Tamils.

A task force appointed in mid-2020 by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa began identifying areas in the Tamils’ heartland in Eastern Province that the government would acquire.

The Tamils reject government claims that the aim is to protect archeological sites, seeing it instead as a way to dispossess Tamils of land they have owned — but often without documents to prove it — for generations.

“Thousands of acres have already been taken over by the government in the past year,” Tamil legislator M. A. Sumanthiran told AFP.

“Declaring areas as being archaeologically important is the ruse to take over lands traditionally farmed by Tamils in the area.”

He was one of 12 Tamil opposition legislators in the Sri Lankan parliament who took part in the demonstration.

The president’s office dismissed the protest as a gimmick ahead of next month’s UN Human Rights Council sessions in Geneva where Sri Lanka’s rights record is to be discussed.

His government is also facing censure over its failure to deliver on promises to ensure accountability for war-time atrocities committed by both sides.

More than 100,000 people are estimated to have been killed in the decades-long Tamil separatist war.

International rights groups and UN estimates place the number of Tamil civilians killed by government forces in the final months of war at about 40,000, a figure disputed by Colombo.

Successive governments have resisted international calls for an independent investigation.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

SRI LANKA
Met Police arrest suspect in 2000 murder of Sri Lankan journalist
News
UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist
News
Pakistani American sentenced to death for beheading girlfriend
UK
Eastern Eye reader offer: Mother’s Day messages
UK
Leaked report finds hidden racism in Dudley council
UK
South Yorkshire, India Round Table held
News
Bill Gates praises India for supplying affordable vaccines globally
UK
Indian delegation led by Lok Sabha speaker visits BAPS in Abu Dhabi
UK
Sacked receptionist wins £25,000 in compensation
INDIA
Ukraine crisis: India calls for immediate de-escalation
News
Mohammed Ali Ege travelled to many countries, Police reveal
UK
Quick and cheap blood test can prevent heart attack deaths
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Lilly Singh reveals she’s been diagnosed with ovarian cysts
Sri Lanka Tamil MPs protest government ‘land grab’
Met Police arrest suspect in 2000 murder of Sri Lankan…
UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her new-born baby’s nursery
Tiger Shroff to team up with Anurag Singh for an…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE