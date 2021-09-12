Website Logo
  • Sunday, September 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 442,317
Total Cases 33,208,330
Today's Fatalities 308
Today's Cases 33,376
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 442,317
Total Cases 33,208,330
Today's Fatalities 308
Today's Cases 33,376

CRICKET

Sri Lanka name squad for T20 World Cup

Dasun Shanaka (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SRI Lanka named a 15-player squad for next month’s Twenty20 World Cup but said they were undecided on whether to play against Afghanistan over the Taliban’s reported ban on women playing sport.

Sri Lanka Cricket retained Dasun Shanaka as the captain with Dhananjaya de Silva as his deputy for the T20 World Cup which runs from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

“We have now finalised the squad, but we are yet to take a decision regarding Afghanistan,” Sri Lanka cricket board secretary Mohan de Silva said.

“We are aware of reports that some (teams) may boycott playing Afghanistan over the Taliban’s position on women, but we are yet to take a decision on that,” de Silva said.

Australia Test captain Tim Paine said on Friday (10) that he believed teams could pull out of the Twenty20 tournament or boycott matches against Afghanistan unless the Taliban regime change their stance on women’s sport.

Under International Cricket Council regulations, nations with Test status must also have an active women’s team.

Australia on Wednesday (8) said it would cancel a maiden Test against Afghanistan in Hobart in November unless the Taliban backtracks.

The new Taliban administration in Kabul has made it clear that while they will allow the national men’s cricket team to go ahead with their matches abroad, they will not allow women to participate in sports.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
England and India consider next moves after scrapped Test
CRICKET
Afghan cricket board signals women could still play: report
Sports
What the cricket world is saying after England-India Test cancellation
HEADLINE STORY
ECB chief Harrison says IPL not to blame for India Test cancellation
CRICKET
BCCI offers to reschedule cancelled India-England Test
CRICKET
Paine says teams could boycott T20 World Cup over Afghanistan
CRICKET
US batsman Malhotra joins elite club with six sixes in over
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire admit Rafiq was victim of racial harassment and bullying
Sports
Hameed relishing Old Trafford return after difficult end at Lancs
Sports
Mohammad Nabi named captain of Afghan team for T20 WC after Rashid steps…
HEADLINE STORY
India-England fifth Test cancelled due to Covid concerns
CRICKET
Australia will cancel Afghanistan Test if women’s cricket banned
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sri Lanka name squad for T20 World Cup
Bangladesh schools reopen after 18-month shutdown
Queen leads celebrations after Raducanu’s stunning US open win
How India shaped English artist Marcus Hodge
Sadhguru: Divinity does not have a purpose
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani resigns