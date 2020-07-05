Trending Now

Sri Lanka minister offers ICC evidence 2011 World Cup was fixed


Indian cricketers pose with the trophy after victory in the Cricket World Cup 2011 final over Sri Lanka at The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 2, 2011. India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets. AFP PHOTO/Indranil MUKHERJEE (Photo credit should read INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)
Indian cricketers pose with the trophy after victory in the Cricket World Cup 2011 final over Sri Lanka at The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 2, 2011. India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets. AFP PHOTO/Indranil MUKHERJEE (Photo credit should read INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

Sri Lanka’s former sports minister said on Saturday he has offered more evidence to cricket’s world governing body that he says shows the 2011 World Cup was fixed.

Mahindananda Aluthgamage’s remarks come a day after local police dropped an investigation into the claims, citing a lack of evidence that Sri Lanka deliberately lost the final to hosts India.

Police had grilled former chief selector Aravinda de Silva, opening batsman Upul Tharanga and the 2011 captain Kumar Sangakkara — the latter for nearly 10 hours.

But Aluthgamage, who was sports minister at the time and is now state minister for energy, said there were “powerful people who are spending huge sums of money to hush up the investigation”.

He said that he has informed Alex Marshall, anti-corruption chief at the International Cricket Council (ICC), that he was ready to provide more evidence showing the match was thrown.

Aluthgamage said police had failed to probe the claims properly and urged Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to intervene and pressure the ICC to reopen an investigation.

Marshall had said in a statement on Friday that “at this time” the ICC has “not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation”.

But he said that the ICC takes “allegations of this nature extremely seriously and should we receive any evidence to corroborate the claims, we will review our current position.”

Sri Lankan police have not publicly responded to Aluthgamage’s claims.

The questioning of the nation’s cricketing heroes triggered criticism against the government on social media ahead of elections on August 5 when Rajapaksa’s party is hoping to secure a two-thirds majority in parliament.

Prestige
My Laundress
stock

Most Popular

India puts back Taj Mahal reopening citing COVID-19 risks

Stokes is a bit like Kohli, he will turn out to be an excellent captain: Hussain

Chhetri motivated to keep going, "very valuable" to youngsters: Stimac

Lamborghini India banks on healthy order book to prevent sales decline

America loves India, says US president Donald Trump