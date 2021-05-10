Trending Now

Sri Lanka Covid-19: Medical Associations Warn Of Catastrophe If Travel Restrictions Aren’t Tightened


People stand in a queue as they wait to get a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Panadura, a suburb of Sri Lanka's capital Colombo on May 8, 2021. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)
People stand in a queue as they wait to get a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Panadura, a suburb of Sri Lanka's capital Colombo on May 8, 2021. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By Pooja Shrivastava

Four medical associations of Sri Lanka have written to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa informing him that a major catastrophe would ensue if strict travel restrictions are not imposed to control the Covid epidemic in the country. 

The letter says that the death toll could rise in the next three weeks and beyond as there are already significant delays in providing hospital beds and treatment to infected people. It also mentions that if the spread of the disease is not brought under control immediately, the cost of suppression of the disease will increase significantly in the future.

The letter is signed by the Specialist Dr. Padma Gunaratne, President of the Sri Lanka Medical Association; Specialist Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya, President of the Government Medical Officers’ Association; Specialist Dr. Lakkumar Fernando, President of the Association of Specialist Physicians; and Prof. Tamasi Makuloluwa of the Inter-College Committee of the Sri Lanka Medical Association.

As of now, all public events are stopped until May 20 since no gatherings are allowed. However, the authorities have come under fire for failure to order a lockdown to try and contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the country on Saturday (8) detected its first case of the Indian variant of coronavirus, also known as B.1.617. The infected person has just returned from India and in a quarantine centre. The declaration was made by the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the University of Sri Jayewardenapura. 

On Monday (10), the island nation recorded over 2,600 coronavirus cases, the highest-ever single-day count recorded so far since the pandemic began last year. The country has over 121,000 coronavirus infections with over 101,000 recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in March last year. 








Most Popular

UK airline stocks cushioned by hopes for big June travel restart

Scientists say new Covid variants will continue to enter UK with the reopening of international travel

Babar looks to West Indies after Pakistan's latest series success

Drishyam 2 to not roll till copyright case is pending, assures Panorama Studios to Bombay High Court

Bangladesh To Get Half-Million Sinopharm Doses By May 12



COVID-19 CASES

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×