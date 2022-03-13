Sri Lanka bowled out for 109 as Bumrah picks up five wickets

India’s Jasprit Bumrah (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA extended their lead to 204 after Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets to bowl out Sri Lanka for 109 on day two of the pink ball Test on Sunday (13). Angelo Mathews was the top scorer with 43, while Niroshan Dickwella added 21.

The hosts were 61 for one at tea — the first session break in the day-night Test — in their second innings of a fast-paced match in Bangalore.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, on 30, and Hanuma Vihari, on eight, were batting at the break after left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya got Mayank Agarwal caught at gully for 22.

Rohit has hit three fours so far, including a reverse sweep past short third man, and survived a reprieve on 18 when Lahiru Thirimanne dropped a catch at slip off Embuldeniya.

Sri Lanka, who were already struggling after resuming at 86-6 in response to India’s 252, were dismissed inside half an hour during the first session to concede a lead of 143.

Bumrah added two more to his first day’s tally of three wickets as he sent back overnight batsmen Embuldeniya for one and Niroshan Dickwella for 21.

It was Bumrah’s eighth five-wicket haul in 29 Tests and first on home soil.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrapped up the innings and finished with two wickets alongside fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

Shreyas Iyer put India in command on day one with his attacking 92 that made the hosts claw back from 86-4 to a challenging total.

India have won both their previous day-night Tests at home, beating Bangladesh in 2019 and England last year. They lost to Australia in a floodlit Test at Adelaide in 2020.

India lead the two-match series 1-0.

(AFP)