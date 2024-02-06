Website Logo
  Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Indian embassy staffer in Moscow arrested for spying for Pakistan

The accused official has been working in the Indian embassy in Moscow since 2021 and the police claim he could not give satisfactory answers during interrogation

Picture for representation: iStock

By: Shajil Kumar

A Lucknow court on Monday (5) sent an Indian embassy staffer arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI to judicial custody till February 7.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday (4) said it arrested Satendra Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in the state’s Hapur district, in Lucknow after questioning.

Siwal has been working as an IBSA (India-Based Security Assistant) in the Indian embassy in Moscow since 2021.

An FIR was lodged at the ATS police station in Gomtinagar on February 3 against Siwal under section 121A (waging war against the country) of the IPC and sections 3, 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act.

The accused was presented before the court of Additional Session Judge V S Tripathi, who sent him to judicial custody earlier in the day.

The ATS Sunday said Siwal could not give satisfactory answers during his interrogation and confessed his crime.

They said that Siwal provided confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian military establishments to the ISI for money. (PTI)

