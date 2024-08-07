Spooky side of Sanam Saeed

Popular Pakistani actress discusses her new supernatural drama series Barzakh

A still from ‘Barzakh’

By: Mohnish Singh

SANAM SAEED has captivated audiences with her versatile acting prowess and alluring screen presence.

The acclaimed Pakistani actress recently returned to the small screen in a new supernatural drama series, Barzakh (available on ZEE5 Global and the Zindagi YouTube channel).

It sees the reunion of Sanam and Fawad Khan, after the pair starred in drama series Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

The Asim Abbasi directed supernatural drama has Sanam at the heart of its story.

In an exclusive interview with Eastern Eye, Sanam opened up about her journey with Barzakh, the thrill of working with her favourite director, and joy of reuniting with Fawad after more than a decade. She also shared cherished memories from her childhood in London and discussed if she will work on Indian projects.

Tell us about your show Barzakh.

I would say Barzakh is a family drama. It explores different relationships – between a parent and child, a father and son, and the older and younger generation. So, at the core, it is a family drama, but it also has elements of the supernatural, the other world, life after death, and a meeting of souls. It has got all these elements that are really crucial to the story.

Barzakh has several meanings. How do you define it in relation to the show?

Barzakh means in limbo. When we die, it’s the place where we wait until our fate is decided. Or it’s the barrier between this and the other life. A portal between lives – however you want to take it. Sometimes life seems like you’re in limbo, and my character helps set other characters in the show free. And, ultimately, that is how she will set herself free from all the burdens she carries.

What drew you to this supernatural drama series?

(Director) Asim (Abbasi). I’ve worked with him before. I’m a fan of his writing and directing style. So, whenever he knocks on my door with any project, I’m always available.

What was the most challenging part of playing this character?

The most challenging part is that my character doesn’t emote too much. She really has this controlled expression and doesn’t show what she’s feeling, which I found very challenging. But that’s the character.

Working with Asim and the other cast members to develop it in the rehearsal process was interesting.

Asim wrote it a certain way on paper, but – as we rehearsed together – we felt different dynamics and relationships forming. And different energies passing through. So, that’s how we developed my character along the way.

How does it feel to be working with Fawad Khan again after such a long time since Zindagi Gulzar Hai?

It’s always a treat to work with Fawad, because he’s so professional and talented. I really honour the bond we have in terms of trusting each other – that we will take care of each other in whatever role we are in. We know each other’s temperament. So, it’s fun to work with actors who you’ve either worked with previously, and have that great working relationship with. It’s also fun to work with a complete stranger.

The audience is excited about seeing you both together after 11 years. Does it lead to any kind of pressure on you?

Because the show is so different this time around, it does put a little bit of pressure. But I think our script is so tight and the performances are so strong, I am hoping they’ll be able to like it. Having said that, I’m nervous about how people are going to react to this relationship that we’ve depicted.

Where did you film this series?

We shot this up north in Pakistan, Gilgit Baltistan region. Most people know that area as Hunza. But in our story, it’s a fantasy place. It’s the land of nowhere. We were just up there in the mountains in autumn. So, the mood and feel of the backdrop is quite beautiful, magical, and eerie, all at the same time.

How significant is it for Barzakh to be premiered on a streaming platform such as ZEE5 Global, along with the Zindagi YouTube channel?

It has opened it up to the world now. It’s not like you’re just restricted to the app. Everyone can see it because YouTube is available to everyone.

What have been some of your most significant milestones in the past decade?

I’d like to think all my TV projects have been quite big milestones. Obviously, the one that stood out the most was Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Cake was a really important film for me. Then there was this TV show called Diyar-e-Dil, where I got to play an older character.

These are all important milestones for me.

For the audiences, I think they cannot see me beyond Zindagi Gulzar Hai. But, hopefully, doing something new and different with my Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star and the team will make this (Barzakh) a memorable show for them, and another milestone for me.

Have you ever been approached for any Indian projects?

I was, back in the day when the exchange was happening, but after that door was closed, I don’t think any of us were then interested. We decided to focus here (in Pakistan).

With the ban on Pakistani artists working in India being lifted, will you consider it now?

I hope none of us are in a rush. We’ll see how it is, what the situation is and how it’s going to be approached. I don’t think anyone is in a rush, considering how everything suddenly fell apart.

You were born in London. What is your early memory of the city and how often do you visit the capital?

I was there recently, filming for another project. I lived in London till I was six or seven in Richmond. So, a lot of feeding the ducks, walks, the greenery, cold, and snails on the sidewalks because of the rain, are the things I remember.

Barzakh was the only south Asian show to be premiered at the Series Mania Festival in France. How was the entire experience?

That was a wonderful experience, because I feel Barzakh is a show for an international market. It was amazing to see the response of a mostly French and European audience. They don’t know about Fawad and Sanam, so they couldn’t care less. They focused more on the nuances between the relationships that Asim had shown, like the guilt between a father and son’s relationship or the trauma that carries on through the family and lovers, unhappy marriages, happy marriages, lost love.

How was that?

They just picked up on all the nuances and focused on what this meant. We were like, ‘Wow, you noticed that’. They were a very intelligent audience, sharp and focused. They didn’t know who we were, so I think that was important for us to see – an audience be connected to the project, despite not knowing anyone.

Are there any upcoming projects you are excited about that you can share with us?

I have one project for Sony LIV. Then there is a project, which is set to be Pakistan’s first Netflix original – it is going to come out at the end of this year.

What is your message for audiences waiting to see Barzakh?

All the subscribers of ZEE5 Global can watch the show. If you don’t have the app, you can see it on Zindagi’s YouTube channel. It is a very special, sensitive, emotional project for us. I hope that people see beyond me and Fawad. I hope that they connect with it, ask questions, appreciate things and find answers. I keep saying, I hope people find answers to things.

Tell us about that?

I hope they are able to appreciate a different perspective on the various aspects of life and what it has to offer. It’s a show that you might have to watch a couple of times or rewind a little bit because, there’s so many different intricacies. It’s a strange show. It’s different. It’s not a run-of-the-mill show. And I think it’s important for audiences to see all kinds of storytelling.

Barzakh is available now on ZEE5 Global and Zindagi’s YouTube channel