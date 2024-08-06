  • Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Zindagi pulls ‘Barzakh’ from YouTube Pakistan

The decision follows backlash over the show’s depiction of queer love

Fawad Khan stars in ‘Barzakh’ (Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

AFTER facing backlash over its portrayal of queer love, channel Zindagi announced on Tuesday (6) that they will voluntarily withdraw the series Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan starting Friday (9).

The show, which garnered significant attention by featuring popular Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, along with other prominent actors like M Fawad Khan, Salman Shahid, and Eman Suleman, had sparked controversy for its content.

“We at Zindagi and Team Barzakh extend our heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support for Barzakh – a show created to unite people across the world.

However, in response to the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have decided to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective Friday.

This decision reflects our commitment to respecting our audiences without causing division. We appreciate your understanding and continued support,” the channel said in a statement shared on social media.

Directed by Asim Abbasi, Barzakh had its worldwide premiere on Zindagi’s YouTube and ZEE5 on July 19.

Abbasi, whose previous Zindagi show Churails also faced hurdles in Pakistan despite its global success, shared the channel’s statement, adding the finale of the six-episode series will air tonight as scheduled.

“Yes, the finale still airs tonight,” the director wrote alongside the hashtag Barzakh.

The London-based Pakistani filmmaker also shared the statement on his Instagram Stories with famous queer American author James Baldwin’s quote, “Ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have”.

One of the storylines of the surrealistic drama revolved around M Fawad Khan’s character Saifullah’s romance with Lorenzo, an Italian cook played Franco Giusti, and that didn’t go down well in Pakistan with many criticising the makers for allegedly promoting LGBTQIA+ “agenda”.

Mishi Khan, a Pakistani actor, termed the show “trash”.

“#barzakh What a shame that we are watching trash in the name of drama. This hidden LGBTQ agenda in the name of drama is being normalised with plays like Barzakh. Shame on the cast who knew the filth in the script but opted to do it,” she wrote on X.

Veteran Pakistani actor Rubina Ashraf, however, told a Pakistani channel that television “reflects what is happening in society; it doesn’t create it”.

“People are criticising Barzakh and have raised many objections to it, but we have also done Udaari where we depicted incest, abortions, and illicit relationships because these are issues prevalent in society,” she said. “A drama cannot promote homosexuality,” she added.

But most of the recent voices on social media were critical of the show’s stance towards queer love.

“This vulgar Pakistani drama ‘#BARZAKH’ is funded by Illuminati, Freemasons, LGBTQ and satanists. 100% sure,” said a user on the microblogging site.

Some called for the show’s boycott. “We won’t let you normalise it!! #boycottbarzakh #Barzakh #fawadkhan.” (PTI)

