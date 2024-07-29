Man arrested after at least eight stabbed in Southport

Merseyside Police said armed officers arrested a man and seized a knife following reports of a stabbing at around 11:50 am. (Photo credit: X/@benhaslm)

By: Vivek Mishra

A man has been arrested after at least eight people were stabbed in a “major incident” in Southport, northwest England, on Monday.

North West Ambulance Service reported treating eight patients with stab injuries, who were taken to three different hospitals, including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Merseyside Police said armed officers arrested a man and seized a knife following reports of a stabbing at around 11:50 am. They confirmed there is no wider threat to the public.

Keir Starmer called the incident “deeply shocking” and “horrendous.

“Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected,” the prime minister said on X (formerly Twitter).

“I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops.”

Patrick Hurley, the Labour MP for Southport, expressed concern: “I am deeply concerned by the reports coming from Merseyside Police about a major incident on Hart Street in Southport today. I am hoping for the best possible outcomes to the casualties affected. My thoughts go out to all those affected, their loved ones, and to the entire community.”

“The police have confirmed that an individual involved in the attack has now been detained. I am repeating the advice of the police to avoid the area whilst the police and ambulance teams support this incident,” Hurley wrote on X.

“I am deeply concerned at the very serious incident in Southport,” Britain’s interior minister Yvette Cooper said on X. “All my thoughts are with the families & loved ones of those affected. I have spoken to the Merseyside Police & Crime Commissioner to convey full support to the police & thanks to the emergency services responding.”

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital declared a major incident and said its emergency department was extremely busy, asking parents to bring their children in only if it was urgent.

(With inputs from Reuters)