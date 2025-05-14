New South Asian Soundcheck survey tackles bias in UK music industry and highlights hidden challenges

Skip to content
New Survey Uncovers Bias Facing South Asians in UK Music Scene

Pooja Pillai
May 14, 2025
A first-of-its-kind survey, The South Asian Soundcheck, has launched to uncover the realities faced by South Asian artists and professionals in the UK music scene. Led by the non-profit Lila, the project is backed by major industry players like UK Music, BPI, Musicians’ Union, and the Music Managers Forum.

The online survey, taking just 10 minutes, will gather crucial data on representation, career barriers, and earnings for South Asians in music, a community long overlooked despite its contributions. The findings could push for real change, from fairer festival lineups to more support for behind-the-scenes professionals.

BBC Radio’s Bobby Friction, a vocal advocate, says this is a pivotal moment. "Canada’s Juno Awards just added a South Asian music category. At Glastonbury, we created the first-ever South Asian stage, ‘Arrivals,’ which is returning as ‘Azaadi’ next year. But to keep this momentum, we need hard data and this survey will give us that."


Vikram Gudi, founder of Lila, stresses this isn’t just a "South Asian issue" but an industry-wide gap. "South Asians have shaped UK music for decades, yet we’re missing from top roles, festival bills, and boardrooms. This survey is step one in fixing that."

Key areas the survey explores:

  • Who’s working in music—artists, execs, or behind-the-scenes.
  • Pay gaps—how much South Asians earn compared to peers.
  • Visibility—why cultural acts often get side-lined.
  • Funding access—what support is lacking.

Major orgs are throwing weight behind it. UK Music’s Diversity Head, Eunice Obianagha, calls it "vital for driving change," while the BPI notes South Asian music’s growing influence but admits "we need data to back real action." The Musicians’ Union adds that insights from the survey could mirror their own Musicians’ Census in pushing for fairer representation.

Results will be public, helping labels, festivals, and funders make smarter moves, whether launching mentorship schemes or earmarking grants. The research is designed by Sania Haq, who’s worked with Spotify and the UK government on similar projects.

Why it matters: Without numbers, the industry won’t act. This survey could finally turn anecdotal struggles into actionable proof.

Take the survey here: Lila’s South Asian Soundcheck

