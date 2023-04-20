South Asian artists take over Coachella 2023

The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival takes place over two consecutive weekends every April in Indio, California.

Diljit Dosanjh and Joy Crookes (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which takes place over two consecutive weekends every April in Indio, California, had some major attractions for South Asian music fans during its first weekend as it saw some breathtaking performances from popular South Asian artists.

If you missed their performance, don’t worry. We have got you covered. Let’s have a look at South Asian artists who dazzled fans with their performances at Coachella 2023.

1. Diljit Dosanjh

Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh made history by becoming the first Indian singer to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. He opted for an all-black kurta-tamba set, turban, and yellow gloves and delivered a spellbinding performance on his hit tracks such as “Patiala Peg”, “G.O.A.T”, “Born To Shine”, and “Lemonade” among others.

2. Jai Paul

Another artist who made history by performing live for the first time was Jai Paul. The British Indian singer-songwriter-producer performed his hits “BTSTU,” Str8 Outta Mumbai,” “Higher Res,” “Crush”, and others at the festival.

3. Charli XCX

Scottish-Gujarati singer Charli XCX also won her fans over with her terrific performance on songs “Boys,” “I Love It,” “Gone,” and “Vroom Vroom,” among other tracks. She set the stage on fire with her hot and steamy performance along with Troy Sivan.

5. Ali Sethi

Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Sethi garnered a massive fan following after his song “Pasoori” became a global hit. He performed his song “Pasoori” along with Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari.

6. Joy Crookes

Joy Crookes, a British Bangladeshi Irish singer performed on her song “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now”, among her other popular tracks.

7. Jai Wolf

Bangladeshi American singer Jai Wolf, who made his comeback with his single after three years, “Want It All,” spellbound everyone with his performance at the festival.