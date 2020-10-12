Sooryavanshi eyes India Republic Day 2021 release?

Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in central characters, Sooryavanshi was one of the most-awaited films of 2020, which was originally slated to hit screens on 24th March. However, the makers had to put its theatrical release on hold due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown in India.







The latest update on the release of Sooryavanshi suggests that the makers are planning a wide release for the film on 26th January, 2021, on the grand occasion of India’s 71st Republic Day. Yes, you read that right!

Spilling some beans on the development, a source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “No one can promise a release date at this point of time, but Reliance (Entertainment), Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar are tentatively eyeing the Republic Day weekend now for Sooryavanshi. While there were initial chatters of Sooryavanshi on Christmas and ‘83 on Republic Day, it was eventually decided that if a theatrical release is possible in December, it is best to not move the release date of ‘83 once again.”

The source goes on to add, “The idea is to take a decision that is in the best interest of both the films and the current target is to release both of them before March next year. Though the window to release Sooryavanshi is between January and March but if ‘83 releases and fairs as well as expected on Christmas, 26 January is confirmed preposition for Sooryavanshi. With cinema halls reopening, the dates are more locked for both the films now, until and unless we have some bad surprises in stores in terms of the Covid-19 scenario to ruin all plans.”







Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is a high-octane action cop drama, co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions, and Cape of Good Films. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh’s cameo is one of the major highlights of the big-ticket offering.





