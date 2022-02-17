SonyLIV locks March 4 for the premiere of Undekhi 2

Undekhi 2 Poster (Photo credit: SonyLIV/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

After the huge success of Undekhi in 2020, SonyLIV is set to launch the second season of the show. The streaming media platform on Thursday announced that Undekhi S2 will premiere on March 4, 2022.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, the crime-thriller series is directed by Ashish R Shukla and written by popular TV actor Varun Badola, Umesh Padalkar, and Siddharth Sengupta.

SonyLIV also unveiled the trailer of Undekhi S2 and announced the release date of the show’s upcoming season.

“They are back to bury the truth! What has been seen cannot be unseen. Undekhi S2 streaming from 4th March only on SonyLIV,” the streaming wrote on Twitter.

They are back to bury the truth! What has been seen cannot be unseen. #UndekhiS2 streaming from 4th March only on #SonyLIV#UndekhiOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/0NK8jH0ir2 — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) February 17, 2022

Set in Manali, Undekhi revolves around a horrid crime that takes place one fateful night, and the cat and mouse chase that ensues post that between the perpetrators and the ones seeking justice.

It features Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anchal Singh, Apeksha Porwal, and Ankur Rathee, among others.

In Undekhi, Bhattacharya plays the role of the police officer and Chhaya as a man who will do anything to hamper the investigation.

The first season ended on a cliff-hanger with DSP Ghosh (Bhattacharya) and Teji (Singh) trying to save a very critical Koyal (Porwal) from the clutches of Rinku (Sharma).

The new chapter will throw light on what’s in store for Koyal as well as the changing dynamics amongst all.

Some new faces including actors Nandish Sandhu, Meiyang Chang, and Tej Sapru have joined the upcoming season.

