Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 17, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Entertainment

SonyLIV locks March 4 for the premiere of Undekhi 2

Undekhi 2 Poster (Photo credit: SonyLIV/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

After the huge success of Undekhi in 2020, SonyLIV is set to launch the second season of the show. The streaming media platform on Thursday announced that Undekhi S2 will premiere on March 4, 2022. 

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, the crime-thriller series is directed by Ashish R Shukla and written by popular TV actor Varun Badola, Umesh Padalkar, and Siddharth Sengupta.

SonyLIV also unveiled the trailer of Undekhi S2 and announced the release date of the show’s upcoming season.

“They are back to bury the truth! What has been seen cannot be unseen. Undekhi S2 streaming from 4th March only on SonyLIV,” the streaming wrote on Twitter.

Set in Manali, Undekhi revolves around a horrid crime that takes place one fateful night, and the cat and mouse chase that ensues post that between the perpetrators and the ones seeking justice.

It features Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anchal Singh, Apeksha Porwal, and Ankur Rathee, among others.

In Undekhi, Bhattacharya plays the role of the police officer and Chhaya as a man who will do anything to hamper the investigation.

The first season ended on a cliff-hanger with DSP Ghosh (Bhattacharya) and Teji (Singh) trying to save a very critical Koyal (Porwal) from the clutches of Rinku (Sharma).

The new chapter will throw light on what’s in store for Koyal as well as the changing dynamics amongst all.

Some new faces including actors Nandish Sandhu, Meiyang Chang, and Tej Sapru have joined the upcoming season.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak to release on Feb 25
Entertainment
BBC Studios adapts British series Guilt for ZEE5
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn begins filming Drishyam 2 in Mumbai
Entertainment
Tanuj Virwani and Divya Agarwal to star in ZEE5 Original series Abhay 3
Entertainment
Bappi Lahiri: Disco King who embodied his own brand of ‘pop cool’
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn to Shreya Ghoshal: Celebs mourn the demise of “Disco King” Bappi Lahiri
HEADLINE STORY
Composer-singer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69
Entertainment
R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect gets a new release date
Entertainment
Jugaadistan: Lionsgate Play’s second Indian original to premiere on March 4
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor announces new release date for Jersey
Entertainment
Aamir Khan shifts Laal Singh Chaddha to August 11
Entertainment
Pathan: Shah Rukh and Deepika set to film in Spain
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak to release on Feb…
Police force apologises for racial abuse of former investigator
JLR partners with Nvidia to develop hi-tech cars
BBC Studios adapts British series Guilt for ZEE5
Two more Derby cocaine gang members sentenced
SonyLIV locks March 4 for the premiere of Undekhi 2
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE