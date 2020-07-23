Sony LIV goes ahead with Season 2 of Undekhi

Undekhi, the latest web series on Sony LIV, has emerged as a clear winner for the OTT platform. Ever since its premiere on 10th July, the 10-episode series has been garnering overwhelming response from various quarters.

Buoyed up by the terrific response, the makers have decided to go ahead with the second season of the web series. Director Ashish R Shukla, who has been hailed for his deft direction, also confirms that the second season of Undekhi is indeed in the works.

Talking to a publication, Shukla informs, “Yes, it is obvious because the show had a cliff-hanger and many acts of revenge are remaining so, yes, it has to happen. The process has been started and the creator of the show Sidharth Sengupta is working on the scripts.”

The director goes on to add that the second season will be bigger, better and with more surprises, “We will go on floors as the script get finalised. It surely feels like people have huge expectations from us and the show. The expectations are as big as “Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun mara” but, on a serious note, the second season will be bigger, better and with more surprises.”

Talking about the kind of rousing response the series has received from the audience, Shukla adds, “We are hearing about very sweet responses from the audience. They are disappointed with some deaths and are connecting with the show very personally and it’s rewarding. We want to assure them that because of their love we are working harder on the next season and it will make them love the show even more.”

Undekhi features an ensemble cast, including such actors as Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harsh Chhaya, Any Zoya and Ankur Rathee.