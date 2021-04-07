Sonu Sood takes the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, starts a vaccination drive named Sanjeevani

Trending Now

Sonu Soof (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



Sonu Sood is one celebrity who has been actively working for the well-being of people during the pandemic. Today, the actor took the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Amritsar, Punjab. Sonu has also started a vaccination drive named Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life.

Sonu took to Twitter to share a picture in which he is taking the vaccine. He tweeted, “Got my vaccine today and now it’s time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive “Sanjeevani” which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated. @IlaajIndia @Network18Group @SoodFoundation.”

While talking about the drive, Sonu said, “I wanted to start this drive because I feel it is very important to bring that awareness among people who are still thinking whether they should get vaccinated or not. Family members should push their elder ones, people who are eligible to get vaccinated. It will only help them survive the times we are facing in the near future.”

“We are doing this in many districts and a lot of villages in Punjab and different states. The awareness is not much and they still have double thoughts whether they should get vaccinated or not. That’s why I wanted to get vaccinated in front of everyone and send the message across that don’t think twice. We will get a lot of camps done. This is a movement that we are trying to start to increase awareness,” the actor added.



In India, currently, people above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated.













