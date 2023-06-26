Website Logo
Sonam Kapoor’s comeback film ‘Blind’ to land on JioCinema

Sonam Kapoor (Photo by Ian West – Pool / Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After a long hiatus, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is now set to enthrall her fans with a new film titled Blind.

The film will be out on Jio Cinema on July 7. It will be released two days ahead of her birthday.

The particular update has left her fans excited.

“Woah…can’t wait to see her again,” a social media user wrote.

“The movie looks interesting,” another one commented.

Blind Poster

Directed by Shome Makhija, Blind also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf.

The makers recently unveiled the first look of the film.

In one of the images, Sonam carried a gun during what appeared to be target practice. She wore her hair in a neat bun and was in a black outfit.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma, and Kross Pictures Production.

Meanwhile, Sonam is currently in London enjoying summer with her husband Anand Ahuja, and son Vayu.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. And on August 20, they were blessed with a son.

“On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed,” the couple posted.

