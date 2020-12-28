Sonam Kapoor starts shooting for her next Blind in Scotland

By: Mohnish Singh







Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor (2019), has started shooting for her next film, titled Blind. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019) actress has taken up any new project after a gap of almost two years. Kapoor, who is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, commenced the shoot for Blind in Glasgow in Scotland.

Though crucial plot details are under wraps currently, we hear that Blind is an action-thriller that revolves around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. The movie promises to be an edge-of-the-seat crime thriller filled with loads of twists and turns.

In addition to Kapoor, the upcoming film also stars Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lilette Dubey in important characters. We also hear that the makers have planned to wrap up the entire film in a single start-to-finish schedule. If all goes well, Blind will be entering theatres in 2021.







Blind marks the directorial debut of Shome Makhija who has previously assisted on films like Badla (2019), Kahaani 2 (2016), and I, Me Aur Main (2013). It is being produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manish W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim.

Earlier, a source told a publication, “Sonam had always been an admirer of Ghosh’s body of work and it was very fitting for Blind to have come along as the opportunity for them to collaborate. After having powered socially relevant cinema, she has picked the Ghosh production for its unique narrative.”

Apart from Blind, Sonam Kapoor has no other film in her pocket at the moment.












