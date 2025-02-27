Sonakshi Sinha shuts down rumours about marriage to Muslim man: ‘The question of conversion never came up’

Sonakshi Sinha recently addressed the speculation surrounding her marriage to Zaheer Iqbal, pointing out that their union was never about religion but about love, respect, and understanding. The couple, who tied the knot in June 2024, chose to marry under the Special Marriage Act, a conscious decision that allowed them to honour their individual beliefs without compromise.

In a candid conversation, Sonakshi shared, “We never focused on religion. We’re two people in love who wanted to spend our lives together, and that’s what we did.” She made it clear that neither she nor Zaheer felt the need to impose their religious practices on each other. “He doesn’t push his beliefs on me, and I don’t push mine on him. We respect each other’s traditions and cultures, and that’s what matters.”





Sonakshi and Zaheer’s union proves that relationships thrive on mutual respect, not societal expectations Instagram/ aslisona

The couple’s decision to marry under the Special Marriage Act was deliberate. Sonakshi explained, “It was the best way for us. I didn’t have to change my religion, and he didn’t have to change his. We simply wanted to celebrate our love, and that’s what we did.” She also dismissed rumours about being asked to convert, stating, “The question of conversion never came up. Our love was enough.”

Their relationship, which remained private for years, had been under public scrutiny since they began dating seven years ago. Despite constant media attention, Sonakshi and Zaheer chose to keep their bond away from the limelight until their wedding day. The ceremony, held at Sonakshi’s home in Bandra, was an intimate affair attended by close family and friends.





The couple shares a heartfelt moment during their wedding under the Special Marriage Act Instagram/ aslisona

Addressing speculation about her father Shatrughan Sinha’s approval, Sonakshi revealed that he was fully supportive of her decision. “My father has always stood by me. At the end of the day, he just wants me to be happy.”

On the professional front, Sonakshi continues to balance her acting career with her personal life. She was last seen in Kakuda and has several upcoming projects lined up. Meanwhile, she and Zaheer are embracing their new journey as husband and wife, proving that love transcends any boundaries.

Sonakshi Sinha stands strong, embracing love on her own terms Getty Images

Their story is a proof that relationships thrive on mutual respect, trust, and admiration beyond societal expectations and religious norms. For Sonakshi and Zaheer, their bond is about love, and in the end, that’s all that truly matters.