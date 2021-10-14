Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 14, 2021
Entertainment

Sohum Shah on 3 years of Tumbbad

Sohum Shah (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

2021 has turned out to be a great year for actor-filmmaker Sohum Shah. In Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull, he played the role of the brother of scamster Harshad Mehta. However, it was SonyLiv’s political drama series Maharani that earned him praises from various quartered. He played the role of a politician for the very first time in his career and left audiences in awe with his powerful performance.

On 12th October, his film Tumbbad (2018), clocked three years of its release. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the film received widespread acclaim upon its release and went on to win three awards – Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction and Best Sound Design – at the 64th Filmfare Awards.

Opening up on three years of Tumbbad, Shah told a publication, “I cannot begin to express my true feelings for this lovely film that I was a part of. The film has completed 3 years but it feels like just yesterday I was working on the film. Tumbbad was not just a great script but a great work of art in the sense that all that we imagined while shooting is what we were able to bring onscreen.”

He added that the success of the film propelled his acting career. “The movie played a huge role in boosting my career, I did not just manage to impress fans in the nation but also got global recognition. I still receive praises for my role in the film. There are International acclaims that I have got all because of this wonderful film that I am thankful for having worked in.”

Sohum Shah is now looking forward to the release of Reema Kagti’s Fallen. He essays the role of a cop for the first time in the streaming show, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. The series is set at Amazon Prime Video.

Eastern Eye

