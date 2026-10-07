'The Social Reckoning' review: Aaron Sorkin’s Facebook sequel turns the algorithm into the villain

Highlights

The Social Reckoning revisits the world of Facebook 16 years after The Social Network

Aaron Sorkin turns his attention to misinformation, extremism and the consequences of Facebook’s algorithms

Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White lead the film as whistleblower Frances Haugen and journalist Jeff Horwitz

Jeremy Strong plays Mark Zuckerberg in a deliberately unusual performance

The film makes a strong case against Facebook while sometimes leaning into Sorkin’s trademark self-righteous dialogue

Aaron Sorkin returns to the world of Facebook with The Social Reckoning, but this time the story is less interested in how the social media giant was created and more concerned with what it has become.

Sixteen years after Sorkin wrote The Social Network, the filmmaker returns as both writer and director for a whistleblower thriller centred on former Facebook data engineer Frances Haugen and Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz. Mikey Madison plays Haugen, while Jeremy Allen White takes on the role of Horwitz.

The result is a sharp and often unsettling drama about misinformation, online extremism and the systems that reward the most divisive content. Its central argument is blunt: the algorithm is not simply delivering what people want to see, it is helping determine what they see in the first place.

Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White drive the story

Madison plays Frances as someone who initially believes in Facebook's mission to give people a voice. Her faith in the company begins to collapse when her research exposes the consequences of its approach to content and engagement.

The film follows her gradual transformation from loyal employee to whistleblower as she becomes increasingly frustrated by the company's reluctance to address what she sees as serious problems.

White plays Jeff Horwitz, the journalist who works with Haugen to investigate Facebook and publish what becomes known as the Facebook Files. His character provides a more grounded perspective as he attempts to understand a company whose influence extends far beyond Silicon Valley.

Their performances give the film its strongest emotional connection. White brings an everyman quality to Jeff, while Madison makes Haugen's growing disillusionment convincing without turning her into a conventional heroic figure.

Zuckerberg becomes the face of a much bigger problem

Jeremy Strong's Mark Zuckerberg is one of the film's most striking elements.

Rather than presenting Zuckerberg as a conventional villain, Sorkin makes him almost unnervingly detached. Strong plays him with an emotionless quality that can be deliberately funny, particularly during scenes involving congressional hearings and the company's attempts to manage his public image.

The film's Zuckerberg repeatedly defends Facebook's approach to free speech while resisting stronger measures against harmful content. His argument that the platform is essentially a "corkboard" rather than an organisation responsible for what users post becomes one of the film's clearest attempts to examine the limits of that philosophy.

Sorkin also uses the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot to show the consequences of those decisions, portraying staff members pushing for action while Zuckerberg hesitates over removing posts connected to the attack.

The film does not hide its position. Sorkin presents Facebook as a system in which outrage and engagement can become more valuable than accuracy or safety.

A sharp warning that can sometimes become heavy-handed

There is plenty to admire in The Social Reckoning. Sorkin's trademark rapid-fire dialogue keeps the film moving, while Jeff Cronenweth's cinematography gives it a visual connection to The Social Network. Alexandre Desplat's score adds tension without overwhelming the drama.

The film also arrives at a time when audiences are already wrestling with the influence of technology companies, misinformation and algorithms. That makes its concerns feel immediate rather than purely historical.

But Sorkin's approach is not subtle. His anger is often justified, yet the film occasionally pushes its arguments so forcefully that the characters can feel like vehicles for an editorial position.

Jeremy Strong's Zuckerberg performance may also divide audiences. His deliberately strange, almost detached portrayal can feel unsettling in one scene and oddly comic in another.

Ultimately, The Social Reckoning works best when it focuses on the people caught inside Facebook's machinery. Madison gives the film its emotional centre, while White brings a sense of journalistic purpose to the investigation.

The film may not have the freshness of The Social Network, but it makes a compelling case for why the story of Facebook was far from finished. Sorkin's latest film argues that the biggest threat is no longer simply the people running the platform. It is the algorithm deciding what millions of people see, share and believe.