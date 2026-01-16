Starmer open to social media ban for under-16s: Report

KEIR STARMER has signalled he is open to a ban on social media for under-16s, Downing Street has indicated.

The prime minister had previously expressed scepticism about age restrictions on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat, citing concerns that children could be pushed on to less-regulated sites. However, No 10 has indicated that Starmer will not block a Conservative amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, currently in the House of Lords, which would introduce an Australian-style ban, The Times reported.

The parenting campaign group Smartphone Free Childhood said it had gathered 100,000 letters to MPs urging support for the ban. Joe Ryrie, a co-founder and director of the group, said every MP had been contacted. “It has gone absolutely wild and it’s still growing really quickly,” she told The Times. “Families from every part of the country are just saying the same thing: that children need strong protections from these global platforms built to maximise attention and profit.”

Australia introduced a ban last month. Kemi Badenoch said her party would seek similar restrictions and also ban smartphones in schools. Speaking to BBC1’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, she said parents wanted to stop children using social media but “don’t know how”.

Starmer said on Monday he would consider all options. “We are looking at Australia, there are different ways you can enforce it,” he told Labour MPs.

Wes Streeting said he was “certainly in favour of action in this area” and outlined concerns about the impact of social media. He added: “I don’t want to impose my view on the debate.”

The Liberal Democrats have proposed an alternative amendment introducing age ratings for platforms. Party leader Ed Davey said action was needed to address harm to children.

Starmer could face a Commons rebellion if the bill is amended in the Lords.