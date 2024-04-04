Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher head to US for premiere of Hollywood debut ‘Monkey Man’

The highly anticipated film is scheduled for a premiere at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre followed by its release in the US on 5 April.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher (Image Source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actors Sikandar Kher and Sobita Dhulipala are set for the premiere of their debut Hollywood film Monkey Man.

The action-thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother’s death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular ‘Monkey Man.’

Alongside Sikandar Kher and Sobhita Dhulipala, the film features Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. Notably, Dev Patel not only stars in the film but also makes his directorial debut and serves as a producer.

Expressing his excitement for the premiere, Sikandar Kher said, “Excited to reunite with the entire cast and crew and see the film with everyone together at the premiere. It was a long one for us. We got a phenomenal response at SXSW last month which was pretty iconic in itself, there’s a sense of excitement for the film’s release now.”