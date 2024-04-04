  • Thursday, April 04, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher head to US for premiere of Hollywood debut ‘Monkey Man’

The highly anticipated film is scheduled for a premiere at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre followed by its release in the US on 5 April.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher (Image Source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actors Sikandar Kher and Sobita Dhulipala are set for the premiere of their debut Hollywood film Monkey Man.

The highly anticipated film is scheduled for a premiere at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre followed by its release in the US on 5 April.

The action-thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother’s death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular ‘Monkey Man.’

Alongside Sikandar Kher and Sobhita Dhulipala, the film features Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. Notably, Dev Patel not only stars in the film but also makes his directorial debut and serves as a producer.

Expressing his excitement for the premiere, Sikandar Kher said, “Excited to reunite with the entire cast and crew and see the film with everyone together at the premiere. It was a long one for us. We got a phenomenal response at SXSW last month which was pretty iconic in itself, there’s a sense of excitement for the film’s release now.”

Related Stories

NEWS
Deepika Padukone’s ‘Deewani Mastani’ features on Oscars’ Instagram page
NEWS
Warner Bros set to bring ‘Matrix 5’ helmed by Drew Goddard
NEWS
Had to unlearn a few things as musician: Diljit Dosanjh on playing Chamkila
Entertainment
Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, and the Jonas Brothers demand protection against AI in music
Entertainment
Isha Ambani sells LA mansion to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
NEWS
Mindy Kaling’s ‘Velma’ Season 2 announces premiere date
NEWS
Charithra Chandran attends premiere of ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’ in London
NEWS
Adarsh Gourav teams up with Oaff for a single
NEWS
Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman to lead remake of ‘War of the Roses’
NEWS
Sonakshi Sinha steals the show in ‘Tilasmi Bahein’ from ‘Heeramandi’
Entertainment
Taylor Swift declared an official billionaire by Forbes
NEWS
82nd Golden Globe Awards’ date unveiled, check out

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW