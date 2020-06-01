Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates her birthday making group calls with friends

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who is known for delivering powerful performances is such hit OTT shows as Made In Heaven (2019) and Bard Of Blood (2019), turns 28 today on 1st June. The actress spent her birthday making group calls with friends.

Talking to a publication, she said, “This lockdown has given me the chance to reassess my relationships with friends, family, acquaintances and confidantes and revaluate my bond with them. I’ll be spending my birthday making group calls with school friends and others friends from my hometown and Mumbai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) on Jul 18, 2019 at 8:08am PDT

The actress revealed that she has never been a fan of elaborate celebrations on her birthday. “I have never been hell-bent on having a birthday celebration. I find great joy in the simplicity and modesty of things. I like and find comfort in a lack of pomp and flair.”

Sobhita has been quarantining all alone at her Mumbai apartment ever since the lockdown was imposed. When asked if she is missing being with her family on this special day, she said, “My parents live in Vishakhapatnam. My sister is a doctor in Pune. Earlier, my dad used to be a sailor and he would be away for eight out of 12 months. Hence, we are very familiar with the idea of not functioning as one full unit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) on Nov 5, 2019 at 9:49am PST

The actress plans on culturally enriching herself. “I want to read more, travel more and continue doing yoga. The first thing I am going to do after the lockdown is to learn a musical instrument. I have always been very obsessed with percussion instruments. I want to be much closer to my home culture. I feel like I am becoming a version of my mother with each passing year,” she concluded.