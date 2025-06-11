Skip to content
Smartless podcast trio launches Smartless Mobile as low-cost phone service

Smartless Mobile is a digital-only mobile phone provider that offers plans ranging from 15 to 30 US dollars per month

Smartless Mobile launched by podcast trio

The move marks the first commercial spin-off from the Smartless podcast

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
The hosts of the popular Smartless podcast, actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, have launched a new mobile phone service in the United States. Called Smartless Mobile, the service offers a budget-friendly alternative to traditional phone plans and is aimed at users who spend most of their time connected to WiFi.

The move marks the first commercial spin-off from the Smartless podcast, which is known for its celebrity interviews and humorous tone. The new venture was announced in early June 2025 and has already begun accepting sign-ups across the US mainland and Puerto Rico.

What is Smartless Mobile

Smartless Mobile is a digital-only mobile phone provider that offers plans ranging from 15 to 30 US dollars per month. Unlike many traditional mobile plans that offer unlimited data, Smartless Mobile offers what it calls “data sane” packages. These are tailored to the habits of users who rely heavily on WiFi and do not require large mobile data allowances.

The company promises that its pricing is locked for life, meaning customers will not see price hikes once they subscribe. The service uses the existing 5G network operated by T Mobile in the US and functions through eSIM technology, allowing users to activate service without needing a physical SIM card.

Customers bring their own phones and transfer their existing number by scanning a QR code in the Smartless Mobile app. There are no retail stores or contracts, and the service is managed entirely through the app.

Who is behind it

In addition to the three podcast hosts, Smartless Mobile is being led by Paul McAleese, a veteran in the telecommunications industry, who serves as the company’s chief executive officer. His wife, Jeni McAleese, is the chief brand officer. The venture is backed by Thomvest Asset Management, a Canadian investment firm with interests in the tech and communications sector.

- YouTubeYouTube/ Jimmy Kimmel Live

The founders say their aim is to simplify mobile service, eliminate hidden fees and avoid confusing contracts, something they believe resonates with everyday users who are frustrated with large telecom providers.

Celebrity phones: Trend or gimmick

Smartless Mobile is not the first example of a celebrity entering the telecom space. Actor Ryan Reynolds previously co-founded Mint Mobile, a low-cost phone provider, which was later acquired by T Mobile in a deal worth more than one billion US dollars.

While Mint Mobile has been praised for its affordability and marketing, some critics have questioned the motives behind similar ventures. Commentators have suggested that celebrities moving into utilities, such as phone services, may be more about branding and less about actual service improvements.

However, the Smartless team has leaned into their comedic brand. Promotional materials for the launch include tongue-in-cheek videos in black and white, poking fun at the complexity of other mobile providers while promoting Smartless Mobile as a simple and honest option.

Is it a good deal

Smartless Mobile may appeal to users looking to save money on mobile plans, especially those who already use WiFi most of the time and do not need unlimited data. The app-based service model also allows for a modern, streamlined experience that avoids store visits and paperwork.

That said, critics have raised questions about whether the limited data plans would meet the needs of average users. Others have expressed scepticism about whether the celebrity founders themselves use the service they are promoting.

Still, the company has been transparent about its infrastructure, openly acknowledging its use of T Mobile’s network. This sets it apart from some other mobile virtual networks, which often do not disclose their partnerships.

A new player in the market

Smartless Mobile has officially launched and is open for sign-ups across the US. With a growing number of users seeking affordable and flexible phone plans, the service could carve out a niche, especially among fans of the podcast and cost-conscious consumers.

Whether it becomes a long-term success or joins the list of short-lived celebrity ventures remains to be seen. For now, Smartless Mobile represents an unusual crossover between entertainment and telecoms, offering a product that blends humour, simplicity and low-cost access.

