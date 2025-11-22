Smart ways to cut wedding costs without losing the magic

Although celebrity and billionaire weddings have been dominating the headlines in recent years, such lavish ceremonies are not feasible for most people. With the credit crunch and rapidly rising costs crippling many finances, it has become even more difficult for couples who are thinking of tying the knot. With that in mind, Eastern Eye decided to deliver 21 great money saving tips for those getting married.

Plan: Writing down every single cost that is going to be incurred will enable better money management. Seeing it all written down will streamline costs and take out any unnecessary expenses.

Rings: Instead of buying an expensive new ring pick up something from a vintage jewellery store or add meaning with a family heirloom. You can even get a stone from another piece of jewellery like a necklace and set it into a ring.

Venue: Booking during a non-peak time of the year can get a venue considerably cheaper. The same applies if you decide to marry on a weekday, instead of a weekend. Most couples usually steer clear of Friday the 13th, so venues on that day cost less.

Shop around: Doing your research beforehand will enable you to find out what the true costs are for the various wedding items and suppliers, so you are not overpaying. Haggling while shopping around will also help save money. Also look out for sample sales.

Online: Whether it is making your savings go further or information on finding the best suppliers and protecting yourself with insurance, there are loads of great money saving tips online. There are also vouchers and discount codes online that can help save money.





Prior planning for most needed things iStock

Hire: Instead of buying, you can hire outfits, jewellery, and accessories. The option is also there to borrow from loved ones.

Helping hands: Getting help from friends and family can save a considerable amount of cash. Find out if anyone can bake a cake, take photographs, do videography, DJ, or work in an industry like printing that could come in useful. Also see if any recently married friends can lend you something connected to the big day, whether it is a bag, shoes, outfits, or anything else. And perhaps see if a relative or friend has a nice car you can borrow.

Invites: Asian weddings tend to invite too many people and that usually sees the costs spiral out of control. So don't over invite and be selective with who you ask to attend the wedding. E-mail, and WhatsApp colourfully made invitations instead of paying for expensive printed ones.

Holiday home: Renting a holiday property not only provides a ready-made scenic venue for the nuptials to take place, but also enables you to have accommodation for key members of the family and can be a honeymoon location.

Outfits: Sustainable fashion becoming popular means there are plenty of sites that offer discounted second-hand pre-loved outfits. You can also wear or update an outfit that perhaps a mother or grandmother has worn. There are plenty of charity shops that sell great vintage outfits at low prices. A lot of high street stores now also sell wedding outfits at discounted prices.

DIY: There are plenty of things you can do yourself, including creating your own invites and place settings. You can also make your own confetti by drying rose petals.





Don't be afraid to ask for money instead of gifts for your big day iStock

Selling: Raise extra cash for the big day by selling unneeded possessions on places like eBay and Facebook marketplace. If you are going to be living with someone, this is a great way to declutter and raise money at the same time.

Photos: Create your own photobooth, instead of hiring one. Get fun props and designate a corner where guests can take their own photographs in front of a colourful background with various funny props you have assembled. Encourage guests to take photos and videos, on their phone which they can share with you later.

Host: Instead of hiring a master of ceremonies, get a fun friend you trust on hosting duties. This will make things more entertaining.

Guidance: A wedding planner may seem like an added expense, but they will be able to shop around and know who the quality suppliers are within your budget range. They will also remove stress, so you can enjoy the big day. If you can’t afford one, then perhaps ask friends or family who have recently got married for advice.

Flowers: Stick to seasonal flowers that can be sourced locally. Flowers can also be reused with bridal bouquets doubling up as table flowers later in the day.

Cash: Don't be afraid to ask for money instead of gifts for your big day. This can simply be done by writing no boxed gifts on the invites.





Don’t forget to enjoy the big day iStock

Honeymoon: Lookout for cheap honeymoon packages. Booking off peak will save you a lot of money.

Website: It is now easy to create a wedding website that will help streamline the process. It will keep loved ones informed, get them involved and give key information like any wedding list.

Cake: Instead of buying an expensive wedding cake get someone you know to bake it or create a table of sweet treats like donuts.

Entertainment: Instead of hiring a DJ or a musician, you can create your own playlist and get someone reliable to play the songs at specific times. Don’t forget to enjoy the big day.