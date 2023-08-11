Website Logo
  • Friday, August 11, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Agra’ win top awards at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The 14th edition of IFFM runs till August 20.

Sita Ramam Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Telugu period romance Sita Ramam, Vikramaditya Motwane’s show Jubilee and Kanu Behl’s independent feature Agra won the top honours at the 2023 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards here on Friday.

The annual event honours the remarkable talents of the Indian film fraternity, spanning across movies and streaming series.

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Agra actor Mohit Agarwal took home the top acting honours, while Sita Ramam was declared the Best Film.

Agra was given the Best Indie Film and Kannada filmmaker Prithvi Konanur won the Best Director.

The 2023 IFFM awards not only paid tribute to the excellence achieved in the past year but also showcased the dynamic and evolving landscape of Indian entertainment celebrating the diversity of the films and content from the subcontinent.

In the series category, Motwane’s period piece Jubilee got the Best Series trophy, the Best Performance (male) went to Vijay Varma for Dahaad, and the Best Performance (female) was won by Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire.

The honorary awards went to the Netflix movie Darlings (Equality in Cinema Award) and Pathaan (People’s Choice Award).

Karan Johar was honoured for completing 25 years as a filmmaker in the film industry and Kartik Aaryan was given the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema trophy.

Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur received the Diversity in Cinema award, while Bhumi Pednekar got the Disruptor award.

The Rainbow Stories Award went to filmmaker Onir for Pine Cone.

To Kill A Tiger received the Best Documentary award.

The 14th edition of IFFM runs till August 20.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Afreen Alvi: ‘Positivity inspires me’
Entertainment
‘Feeling proud to be representing India at TIFF’: Bhumi Pednekar
FASHION
Beyonce rocks a Gaurav Gupta outfit during Renaissance world tour
Entertainment
Rani reveals she suffered miscarriage before filming ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’
NEWS
Karan and Kartik inaugurate 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Entertainment
THE TOP 10 dance numbers of Vyjayanthimala
Hollywood News
Emmy Awards 2023 postponed till January amid Hollywood strikes
Entertainment
‘Laapataa Ladies’, ‘Thank You For Coming’ part of TIFF 2023 line-up
Uncategorized
DJ Lady G: A full dance floor shows you’re playing the right songs
Entertainment
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’ to release on October 27
Hollywood News
Riz Ahmed’s ‘Dammi’ to lead Toronto Film Fest’s Short Cuts lineup
Entertainment
‘Hope I can make you proud as Don’: Ranveer pens heartfelt note for…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW