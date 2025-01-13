Sinner starts title defence, Tsitsipas knocked out of Australian Open

WORLD number one Jannik Sinner began his Australian Open title defence with a straight-sets win over Nicolas Jarry on Monday at Rod Laver Arena, under bright sunshine. However, the ongoing doping concerns in tennis continued to draw attention.
In the women’s draw, world number two Iga Swiatek, who served a one-month doping ban last year, advanced to the second round with a win over Katerina Siniakova. Third seed Coco Gauff also progressed, defeating 2020 champion Sofia Kenin in her opening match.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, last year’s finalist, suffered an early exit after losing to American Alex Michelsen in the first round. The loss was a disappointment for the local Greek community, who had turned out in large numbers to support him.
The tournament’s sunny start offered a contrast to the rain disruptions on day one, but doping controversies in tennis remained a focal point.
Jarry, who served an 11-month ban for doping in 2020, contrasted his case with that of Sinner, who avoided suspension despite two failed drug tests last year.
Speaking after his loss to the Italian, Jarry said: “It’s tough for me to play against him... it’s a very difficult and delicate topic. What I can say is that I would have liked the same treatment as the things that I went through. I don’t think it was the same, so that’s all.”
Sinner responded, saying he was unfamiliar with Jarry’s case but asserted: “We got treated in the same way. There’s the protocol. If the protocol has some issues or problem, then it’s not my fault, you know?” Sinner could face a suspension after his hearing in April at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Swiatek, who has also faced scrutiny over perceived discrepancies in doping regulations, reflected on her 6-3, 6-4 victory. “I think it was a solid match, and I’m happy I’m through to the second round,” she said.
Gauff, another top contender, navigated her 6-3, 6-3 victory against Kenin despite challenging sunlight on one end of the court. “I could have served better, but I could hardly see at that end,” she said.
Tsitsipas, reflecting on his 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 loss to Michelsen, acknowledged his lack of sharpness. “I had a fresher mind back then,” the 26-year-old said, comparing his current state to earlier performances at Melbourne Park.
Later on Monday, Novak Djokovic begins his bid for an 11th Australian Open title and a record 25th Grand Slam crown.
World number three Carlos Alcaraz and Australian Nick Kyrgios are also scheduled to play, with Kyrgios returning after two seasons disrupted by injuries.
Australian fans had early reasons to celebrate, with James Duckworth, Jordan Thompson, James McCabe, Aleksandar Vukic, and Tristan Schoolkate advancing in the men’s draw, while Ajla Tomljanovic and Talia Gibson moved forward in the women’s competition.
