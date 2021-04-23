Singer Udit Narayan on the sudden demise of composer Shravan Rathod

By: Mohnish Singh

The sudden demise of Shravan Rathod of the iconic music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan due to the coronavirus has shocked the entire film industry. Singer Udit Narayan, who has sung hundreds of songs composed by Nadeem-Shravan, is also in deep shock.

“I could not sleep the whole night after hearing of Shravan Bhai’s death. It is so disturbing to hear of his death. He was like my own brother. We spent many evenings together chatting, and not just about music,” says the legendary singer.

Narayan goes on to add that his death could have been avoided. He explains, “Ignoring all attempts to dissuade him, Shravan Bhai went to the Kumbh Mela. He also dragged his wife along. I found this out by chance when I called him two weeks ago. He said he was at the Kumbh Mela. I was shocked. Shravan Bhai had a history of chronic illnesses. He suffered from high blood pressure and acute diabetes. I wish he had not taken this huge risk and also put his wife under so much risk. Shravan came back and contracted Covid. His wife also has Covid. And his son Sanjeev also has it. What can I say about this? Except that, the Kumbh Mela should not be allowed at this time (of the pandemic).”

Talking about his long association with Shravan, the singer says, “He was a saint in human form. No vices, not a word of malice against anyone. I am quite like that. You will never hear me badmouthing anyone or saying bad things about the film industry. Why should I? For 40 years it has given me fame and fortune. Shravan Bhai was one of the lasting relationships I made in the industry. Professionally we had a great bonding. I may have sung only one song in Aashiqui. But it was a super hit. Subsequently, I sang many beautiful songs for Nadeem-Shravan. According to me, they were among the best composers of Hindi cinema. But it was my personal bonding with Shravan Bhai that was special.”

