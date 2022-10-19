Singer Lekka on crossing 5 million views worldwide for her song Kingpin: I’m truly delighted and thrilled’

Lekka

By: Mohnish Singh

Deeply moving music always leaves a lasting influence on our minds. Lekka, a well-known artist, just dropped Kingpin, her newest song in which she is portrayed as a fearless leader. The words “strong,” “badass,” and “powerful” perfectly characterize her song.

” I am truly delighted and thrilled for all the love the audience has been showering on Kingpin. This enormous love from our fans motivates us to work hard since it takes a lot of devotion and effort on our part as artists to make it perfect on screen for the audience.”

Adding more to it, Lekka says, ” I want to express my gratitude to everyone who helped make this song a reality. Well, 5 million and counting! Whew! So much to take in. Thank you for your unending love and affection “.

The project is helmed by Sarthak Gaur, CEO of 1 Million Entertainment, and directed by Nitish Raizada. Kingpin’s music is produced by Dee Coy and composed by Addy. The song is being appreciated by audiences all over the world and has crossed 5 million views already.