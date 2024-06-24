  • Monday, June 24, 2024
Simone Ashley defends ‘Bridgerton’ co-star Nicola Coughlan against body shamers

Bridgerton, known for its Regency-era costumes and intricate storytelling, continues to captivate audiences worldwide on Netflix.

Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Simone Ashley, renowned for her role as Kate Sharma in Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton, has stepped forward to defend her co-star Nicola Coughlan amidst recent instances of body-shaming directed towards the actress.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, at an event, Ashley addressed the criticisms aimed at Coughlan, who portrays Penelope Featherington in the series’ third season. “Yeah, the haters are going to hate, and I think we can all relate to that, but I really don’t think that she’s allowing that to bother her,” Ashley remarked, emphasizing Coughlan’s resilience and strength.

Expressing admiration for Coughlan, Ashley continued, “She has a strong and fruitful career and entire life ahead of her. And I really believe in her, as the world does as well.”

Ashley praised Coughlan’s impact, noting, “I think Nicola is just absolutely flying. She is a gorgeous, strong, confident, intelligent woman, seeing her do this press tour and spread so much joy and inspiration to everyone especially women, all over the world. And I’m inspired by her as well.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ashley also highlighted Coughlan’s kindness, describing it as a universal trait that resonates with people.

“She’s also a really kind human being, and I think that’s such a universal language that people can relate to,” Ashley added.

Earlier this month, Nicola Coughlan responded to speculation about her appearance in Bridgerton season 3, particularly addressing comments suggesting her waist had been photoshopped.

“I saw some trolls. They were like, ‘They photoshopped your waist,’ and I was like, ‘No, they did not,'” Coughlan clarified in an interview with People magazine.

Explaining the effects of wearing corsets for her role, Coughlan elaborated, “I think if you wear corsetry for long enough, your body really moulds to it. Sometimes they come in for a fitting for a fashion designer and they put a corset on me and I’m like, ‘Oh, you can go tight,’ and they go, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, ‘My body now will go, ‘Whew.'”

Bridgerton, known for its Regency-era costumes and intricate storytelling, continues to captivate audiences worldwide on Netflix.

