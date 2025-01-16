Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Sikh MP demands inquiry into Thatcher government's role in Operation Blue Star

The MP from Slough called on the Labour government to launch the probe after he claimed previous Conservative governments had “tried to brush the issue under the carpet”.

Sikh MP demands inquiry into Thatcher government's role in Operation Blue Star

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 16, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

BRITISH SIKH Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi has reiterated his demand in the House of Commons for an independent inquiry into the extent of involvement by the Margaret Thatcher-led Conservative government in Operation Blue Star in 1984.”

The MP from Slough called on the Labour government to launch the probe after he claimed previous Conservative governments had “tried to brush the issue under the carpet”.

In response to his parliamentary intervention last Thursday (9), Leader of the Commons, Lucy Powell, agreed it was a matter of “great importance to the Sikh community in the UK”.

“In 1984, the global Sikh community suffered catastrophic collective trauma when the then Indian government ordered the storming of the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, which led to devastating destruction and bloodshed, with thousands of innocent people losing their lives,” said Dhesi.

“Thirty years later, to our shock, new documents exposed that the Thatcher government had helped their Indian counterpart by providing advice prior to that military operation. In its pursuit for the truth and transparency, the British Sikh community duly launched a campaign for an independent inquiry to establish the extent of that involvement,” he said.

“While previous Conservative governments have tried to brush the issue under the carpet, Sikhs expected the new Labour government to establish that promised independent inquiry. When will that be initiated?” he added.

The first demand for an independent inquiry arose a few years ago when it emerged that British military advice was given to Indian forces before Operation Blue Star.

Then British prime minister, David Cameron, ordered an internal review into this discovery, which led to a statement in parliament declaring that Britain’s role had been purely “advisory” and the Special Air Service advice had “limited impact” on Operation Blue Star.

Dhesi previously raised the issue in parliament, and last week Powell said he was “absolutely right” to continue to raise it on behalf of the country’s Sikh community, highlighting its importance.

“We need to get to the bottom of what happened, and I will ensure that the ministers responsible are in touch with him to discuss the matter further,” she said.

A fellow British Sikh Labour MP representing Wolverhampton West, Warrinder Juss, raised the issue of “safety and security for Sikhs” and sought urgent government intervention with Indian counterparts.

Juss said: “I have a large Sikh population in my constituency and have received many letters from constituents expressing concerns over transnational repression and political interference by the Indian government, creating risks to safety and security for Sikhs not only travelling to India, but in this country.”

Powell responded to acknowledge the “very important issues relating to transnational aggression” and assured the MP that the relevant ministers would update the Commons on the matter “in due course”.

operation blue startanmanjeet singh dhesi

Related News

PIA-ad-Paris
News

Pakistan orders probe into PIA ad criticised for 9/11 imagery

More For You

UN: Australia broke treaty by detaining asylum seekers on Nauru

Under its immigration policies, those attempting to reach Australia by boat have been sent to detention centres – including Nauru – for offshore processing since 2013

UN: Australia broke treaty by detaining asylum seekers on Nauru

A UN committee found that Australia violated a human rights treaty by detaining a group of asylum seekers, including minors, on the remote Pacific island of Nauru even after they were granted refugee status, it said in a statement last Thursday (9).

Under Australia’s tough immigration policies, those attempting to reach the country by boat have been sent to detention centres – including on the South Pacific island nation of Nauru – for so-called “offshore processing” since 2013. Such facilities have previously drawn scrutiny from rights groups.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bonds with UK strengthen as Indian speaker highlights democracy

Om Birla (third from right), Sir Lindsay Hoyle (fourth from right); and Vikram Doraiswami (third from left) in London last Wednesday (8)

Bonds with UK strengthen as Indian speaker highlights democracy

THERE is a strong belief in India’s democratic values and growth story in the UK, the speaker of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian parliament, said in London during a visit last week.

Addressing a community gathering at the High Commission of India in London last Wednesday (8) evening, Om Birla shared insights from his dialogues with his UK counterpart – Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and other members of parliament.

Keep ReadingShow less
israel-gaza-getty

People check the rubble of buildings hit in Israeli strikes the previous night in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, on January 16. (Photo: Getty Images)

Israel strikes Gaza after ceasefire deal, accuses Hamas of backtracking

ISRAEL launched fresh airstrikes on Gaza hours after a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas was announced, accusing the group of reneging on parts of the agreement.

The Israeli government has delayed a cabinet vote on the deal until Hamas confirms full acceptance.

Keep ReadingShow less
SpaDeX -ISRO

SpaDeX satellites holding position at 15m. (Photo: ISRO)

India creates history, becoming fourth nation to achieve space docking

INDIA achieved a significant milestone in its space exploration efforts on Thursday, becoming the fourth nation in the world to successfully carry out a space docking mission.

The Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) was conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at 9 am IST (0330 GMT), involving two satellites, Target and Chaser, which docked and undocked in orbit after complex manoeuvres.

Keep ReadingShow less
saif-ali-khan-getty

Khan, known for his roles in over 70 films and television series, lives in Bandra, a western suburb of Mumbai. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan out of danger after getting stabbed

BOLLYWOOD actor Saif Ali Khan is out of danger after sustaining stab injuries during a scuffle with an intruder at his home in Mumbai, police confirmed on Thursday.

Khan, 54, is undergoing surgery following the incident, which occurred early in the morning.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications