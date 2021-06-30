Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 30, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 398,484
Total Cases 30,362,848
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,951
Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra to resume filming Thank God from July

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s successful action romance film Marjaavaan (2019), will resume filming his forthcoming film Thank God in July. Billed as a slice-of-life comedy, the film went before cameras in January but the shoot came to a grinding halt in March after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic gripped India hard.

Malhotra said that he was excited to be back on a set. “It has been a long wait and I have been looking forward to getting back to the hustle-bustle of film shoots. Elated to shoot again and see the happy and creative flow of energy that was truly missed,” the 36-year-old actor said in a statement. On Monday, the actor also shot for an undisclosed project.

Thank God is an Indra Kumar directorial, which also features superstar Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. While Malhotra has previously shared the screen space with Singh in Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary (2018) and Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan, he is working with Devgn for the first time in his career.

Apart from Thank God, the Student of the Year (2012) star will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ much-awaited biographical war drama Shershaah and RSVP Movies’ much-talked-about espionage thriller Mission Majnu.

Also starring Kiara Advani, Shershaah stars Malhotra in a double role and will mark the directorial debut of Vishnu Vardhan. Renowned ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi, on the other hand, will make his feature directorial debut with Mission Majnu. The film, which began its first schedule in Lucknow, will also mark the Hindi film debut of well-known South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Rumours were doing the rounds lately that Shershaah is gearing up for a direct-to-digital release, bypassing theatrical release. Denying the news, co-producer Shabbir Boxwala told a publication that no decision has been made in this regard.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

