Siddharth Anand & Hrithik Roshan reunite for yet another actioner after WAR

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in principal roles, WAR (2019) was undoubtedly one of the most high-profile releases to come out last year. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year gone by and catapulted Junior Roshan to the top league once again.

Siddharth Anand is presently looking forward to announcing his next directorial offering, which reportedly stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. While there is still some time for the official announcement of his next venture, we hear that the filmmaker has already got Hrithik Roshan on board for yet another action thriller after WAR. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

“Siddharth had narrated a script to Hrithik Roshan right after the release of WAR, which he had absolutely loved. Just like WAR, it is an action thriller that has Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) playing to the gallery. It is going to be mounted on a lavish scale with several big action set-pieces, that is expected to surpass what the actor-director duo did with Bang Bang (2014) and WAR. Hrithik has already given his nod to the project,” a source close to the development tells an online publication.

The source goes on to add that the yet-to-be-titled project will begin production right after Anand wraps up his next with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. “Initially, the plan was to roll out the film with Hrithik before the Shah Rukh one. But, Rajkumar Hirani’s project got pushed and SRK’s dates were free. So, they accommodated both SRK and Deepika’s dates. They plan to kickstart shoot in October. Hrithik’s film will need a much shorter schedule, so he will quickly wrap it up after he finishes Krrish 4 with Rakesh Roshan. The filmmaker has worked out the dates in such a way that both movies go on floors back to back and will be over by mid-2021.”

