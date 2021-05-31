Website Logo
  Monday, May 31, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 329,127
Total Cases 28,047,534
Today's Fatalities 3,129
Today's Cases 152,734
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav tapped to star alongside Ananya Panday in Zoya Akhtar’s next

Zoya Akhtar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has finalised the lead cast for her next untitled production venture. It includes Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, and Ananya Panday. While Chaturvedi has previously worked with Akhtar on his multi-award-winning debut film Gully Boy (2019), Gourav and Pandey are set to join forces with the hit filmmaker for the first time ever.

If reports are to be believed, Ananya Panday boarded the yet-to-be-titled project first, while Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger (2021) fame Adarsh Gourav have joined the cast recently. The team is currently working out the paperwork and other modalities.

As far as shooting plans are concerned, the makers are looking at beginning production in 2021 itself. However, everything depends on how the coronavirus situation pans out in India in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday also headline Dharma Productions’ next which Kapoor & Sons (2016) fame Shakun Batra is helming. The relationship drama also features Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The high-profile film went before cameras in the last quarter of 2021 and is expected to hit theatres next year.

Chaturvedi also awaits the release of Yash Raj Films’ crime comedy film Bunty Aur Babli 2, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and debutante Sharvari Wagh. He also toplines Excel Entertainment’s Phone Bhoot and Yudhra. While Phone Bhoot is a horror-comedy, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, Yudhra is a romantic thriller that features Beyond the Cloud (2018) fame Malavika Mohanan as the female lead.

Ananya Panday has one more Dharma Productions film in her pocket, titled Liger. The bilingual action entertainer, directed by Puri Jagannadh, also stars southern heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in his Bollywood debut. It is poised for its theatrical release on September 9, 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

