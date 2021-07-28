Shweta Tiwari to play a CBI officer in upcoming streaming show Shukla V/S Tripathi

Shweta Tiwari (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Shweta Tiwari, who is regarded as one of the highest-paid actresses on Indian television, is set to play a CBI officer in her upcoming streaming show titled Shukla V/S Tripathi. Once ready the series will premiere on Ullu.

Shukla V/S Tripathi revolves around a young poet named Madhurima Shukla, who is shot dead on live television. Her link-ups with high-profile politicians and well-to-do businessmen were an open secret, but who really killed Madhurima is the question nobody has an answer to? To raise the curtain on the truth and dig out information about the dreaded crime, CBI is appointed. CBI officer Ridhima Lakha, played by Tiwari, buckles down to find the truth no matter what.

Talking about her forthcoming project, Shweta Tiwari tells a tabloid, “I am excited to be part of the upcoming series Shukla V/S Tripathi. It is a thriller with a lot of suspense and we have just begun shooting for it.”

She goes on to add, “A young poet gets shot on live television and now it is up to the investigating officers to dig out the truth against all obstacles. I play a no-nonsense CBI officer, Ridhima Lakha who cannot be swayed or bribed. As we begin this journey I just wish for love and support from my fans.”

In addition to Shweta Tiwari, Shukla V/S Tripathi also features several talented actors on the cast, including Sunita Karambelkar, Pooran Kiri, and Puja Mukherjee. More details on the show are expected to arrive soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.