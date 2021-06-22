Website Logo
  Tuesday, June 22, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 389,302
Total Cases 29,977,861
Today's Fatalities 846
Today's Cases 39,096
FILM

Shruti Haasan thrilled to be back on sets after a long time

Shruti Haasan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Last seen in the Telugu film Vakeel Saab (2021), popular actress Shruti Haasan is finally back on sets after a long time. Unable to contain her excitement, she shared a video from her vanity where her hairstylist is seen curling her hair.

“Back to work. I am so excited. I love to work,” she said in a singsong voice.

Haasan has some interesting projects in the pipeline. But there is no update on what she has started working on. Her fans are, however, excited to see her back to work after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, the actress also shows how she had to redo her eyes and makes a joke about avocado cream.

Of all the upcoming projects that Haasan has in her hand, Salaar has been hogging all the spotlight ever since its official announcement. To be directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF: Chapter 1 (2018) fame, Salaar is a multilingual action thriller featuring Baahubali star Prabhas in the lead role.

The team began the first shooting schedule of the film in early 2021. But as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic gripped India hard, the shoot had to be put on hold. Though not much is known about the high-profile film at the moment, reports state that Prabhas will play a violent character in it and looks like he will meet his match with Shruti, who has been training in MMA for the role.

In addition to Salaar, Shruti Haasan will also be seen in the Tamil film Laabam. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, the film has been directed by SP Jananathan. Jananathan died on 14 March 2021 during the post-production stage, thus making it his final film as a director.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

