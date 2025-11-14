Shree Jagannatha Society UK marks 5th Prana Pratishtha anniversary

The Shree Jagannatha Society UK (SJSUK) celebrated the fifth anniversary of its Prana Pratishtha with great devotion and community spirit at the Shree Ram Mandir in Southall on Sunday. The event drew devotees, dignitaries, and spiritual leaders from across the UK and beyond, marking a vibrant celebration of faith, culture, and togetherness.

The day began with Mangalacharan, bhajans, and traditional havan and puja rituals, filling the temple with an atmosphere of piety and reverence. Delivering the Welcome Address, Dr Sahadev Swain, Chairperson of SJSUK, reflected on the Society’s journey from its humble beginnings to becoming a thriving platform for spiritual and community service in both the UK and India.

Dr Chetan Shatapathy, Trustee of SJSUK, highlighted the Society’s achievements in promoting Jagannatha consciousness and cultural harmony over the past five years. He also shared the vision of establishing a dedicated Shree Jagannatha Mandir in London and encouraged devotees to support the ongoing fundraising campaign.

A captivating highlight of the evening was an Odissi dance performance by Simantini Mitra-Behura, choreographed to the Odia translation of the revered Sikh hymn ‘Gagan Mein Thaal’, originally composed by Guru Nanak Dev Ji during his visit to Puri, Odisha. The translation, rendered by Dr Swain, beautifully symbolised the unity of spiritual traditions and the inclusive ethos upheld by SJSUK.

The celebration was graced by several distinguished guests and community figures, including:

Babaji Prem Pal Maharaj (Sachkhand Nanak Dham, North America), Sadhvi Bhakti Priya Bharti Ji (Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan), Lord Rami Ranger, Shri Virendra Sharma, former MP, Ajay Thakur (High Commission of India, UK), Tarun Ghulati and other eminent trustees and community leaders.

The spiritually uplifting event featured soulful bhajans, satsang, and enthusiastic participation from children and youth, reflecting the continuity of tradition across generations. Mrs Amita Mishra, Trustee of SJSUK, delivered the Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to all volunteers and contributors for making the celebration a success.

The evening concluded with a Priti Bhojan, lovingly prepared and served to all attendees, symbolising seva and community fellowship.

Commemorating five years since the divine installation of Lord Jagannatha in the UK, the anniversary served as a reaffirmation of SJSUK’s commitment to promoting interfaith harmony, cultural preservation, and spiritual growth among the diaspora community.