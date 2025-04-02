Man shot dead by police outside Milton Keynes railway station

A MAN was shot dead by police outside Milton Keynes Central station after reports that he was carrying a firearm.
Thames Valley Police (TVP) said officers were called to the station at 12:55, where they challenged a suspect carrying a knife. The man moved towards officers before police fired at him.
Eyewitnesses told the BBC they heard a loud shot before seeing armed officers providing medical assistance.
A TVP spokesperson said life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at 13:44.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the shooting and sent investigators to the scene.
Eyewitnesses described hearing shouting before the shooting. Hever Marin, who was inside the station, told BBC he saw officers trying to resuscitate the man for at least 10 minutes.
Matthew Barber, police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley, said while the incident was "shocking," he believed officers acted to protect the public.
He stated that an independent review was necessary but praised police for their actions.
The station remained open, but barriers were placed around some exits.
British Transport Police said officers would stay at the station overnight for public reassurance.
The IOPC said its investigation is in the early stages and further information is not available at this time.