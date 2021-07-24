Website Logo
  Saturday, July 24, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 419,470
Total Cases 31,293,062
Today's Fatalities 483
Today's Cases 35,342
Shooting of Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi to resume on 26th July

Khiladi poster ((Photo from PR Vamsi Shekar)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year. It was slated to release in May this year, but due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the release date was postponed and even the shooting was put on hold.

Now, the shooting of the film is all set to resume soon. Director Ramesh Varma took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. He tweeted a poster of the movie and wrote, “#Khiladi Shoot resuming on July 26th.”

The major portions of the film have been shot, and now, the shooting will resume in Hyderabad, India, on 26th July. Before the second wave of Covid-19, a major schedule of Khiladi was wrapped up in Italy.

Apart from Ravi Teja, the movie also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi.

Well, there were reports that Khiladi might get a direct-to-digital release. However, producer, Satyanarayana Koneru, had earlier stated, “We request everyone not to believe such rumors. Khiladi was perceived and shot for a big-screen experience. We are making the film in an uncompromised manner. Story, taking, technicalities — everything regarding the film will be seamless. Ramesh Varma is putting in extra efforts to offer a thrilling ride to the audiences. The Italy-shooting portions have come out exceptionally well. DSP’s music, action choreography by four stunt directors will be other major assets. We will release songs one after the other.”

While Khiladi is yet to hit the big screens, there were reports that Salman Khan has already acquired the Hindi remake rights of the film. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Eastern Eye

Violence in South Africa claims 330 lives
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra watches the opening ceremony of Olympic Games, wishes best of luck…
