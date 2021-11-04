Shivangi Khedkar: I am the kind of person who wants to work on my birthday, Diwali, and festivals (Exclusive)

Shivangi Khedkar (Photo from Actor Pages)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Shivangi Khedkar is one of the most popular faces in the Indian Television industry. The actress has been garnering praises for her performance in the TV show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Eastern Eye recently interacted with Khedkar and when we asked her about her Diwali plans, the actress said, “I was telling my EP (executive producer) that ‘please give a holiday on Diwali, I want to go home and meet my parents’. But, he is like ‘I won’t be able to say it now as maybe we will be working this Diwali’.”

“Actually, I don’t mind. I am the kind of person who wants to work on my birthday, Diwali, and good festivals. So, I am okay with it, but I thought I would like to see my mom and dad. But, let’s see now what happens, we will get to know a day prior, not even like five days prior but a day prior that too in the evening that tomorrow we have a holiday. So, as of now, no plans,” she added.

When asked if there’s some Diwali special happening on her show Mehndi hai Rachne Waali, Khedkar said, “We are getting screenplays a day prior. We have a day off because we don’t have a screenplay. I can tell you what’s going to happen in the next episode, but I can’t tell you about Diwali. We all want some Diwali celebration happening, there’s some preparation going on for it. But, of course there will be drama and when there’s drama everything is kept aside.”

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali also stars Sai Ketan Rao in the lead role, and viewers love Khedkar and Rao’s pairing.