Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 04, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 459,191
Total Cases 34,308,140
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 11,903
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 459,191
Total Cases 34,308,140
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 11,903

Entertainment

Shivangi Khedkar: I am the kind of person who wants to work on my birthday, Diwali, and festivals (Exclusive)

Shivangi Khedkar (Photo from Actor Pages)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Shivangi Khedkar is one of the most popular faces in the Indian Television industry. The actress has been garnering praises for her performance in the TV show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Eastern Eye recently interacted with Khedkar and when we asked her about her Diwali plans, the actress said, “I was telling my EP (executive producer) that ‘please give a holiday on Diwali, I want to go home and meet my parents’. But, he is like ‘I won’t be able to say it now as maybe we will be working this Diwali’.”

“Actually, I don’t mind. I am the kind of person who wants to work on my birthday, Diwali, and good festivals. So, I am okay with it, but I thought I would like to see my mom and dad. But, let’s see now what happens, we will get to know a day prior, not even like five days prior but a day prior that too in the evening that tomorrow we have a holiday. So, as of now, no plans,” she added.

When asked if there’s some Diwali special happening on her show Mehndi hai Rachne Waali, Khedkar said, “We are getting screenplays a day prior. We have a day off because we don’t have a screenplay. I can tell you what’s going to happen in the next episode, but I can’t tell you about Diwali. We all want some Diwali celebration happening, there’s some preparation going on for it. But, of course there will be drama and when there’s drama everything is kept aside.”

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali also stars Sai Ketan Rao in the lead role, and viewers love Khedkar and Rao’s pairing.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Exclusive: Geeta Basra reveals her favourite Diwali memory, says “It was Hinaya’s first Diwali in…
Entertainment
Karanvir Sharma: This Diwali is going to be very special for everyone because it is…
Entertainment
Allu Arjun confident about his upcoming release Pushpa: The Rise
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty reveals details about the action in his upcoming directorial Sooryavanshi
Entertainment
Reliance, PVR promise unique cinema experience with India’s first open-air rooftop theatre
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed calls for more and better representation of Muslim characters on screen
Entertainment
Jaideep Ahlawat looking forward to his anthology series Tryst With Destiny
Entertainment
Ravi Teja’s multilingual film Tiger Nageswara Rao announced
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan wraps up the first schedule of Shehzada
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh starrer Major to hit the big screens in February 2022
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli: Wishing Sooryavanshi a grand success
Entertainment
“Wishing everybody great luck,” says Aamir Khan as theatres in Maharashtra gear up…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Cairn Energy ends billion-dollar tax dispute with India
Sunder Katwala: ‘Cricket needs a deeper change of culture on…
Ex-England batter Ballance admits using racial slur against Rafiq
Exclusive: Geeta Basra reveals her favourite Diwali memory, says “It…
Karanvir Sharma: This Diwali is going to be very special…
Shivangi Khedkar: I am the kind of person who wants…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE