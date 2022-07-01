Website Logo
  • Friday, July 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty captures rainbow sky as she strolls around London streets with family

The actress is currently on a trip to London with her family including husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, mother Sunanda Shetty, and kids Samisha and Viaan.

Shilpa Shetty (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra captured a rainbow sky as she shared a picture with her mother on social media from the streets of London.

Taking to Instagram, the Hungama 2 actor posted a picture of her mother wearing a printed blue salwar suit and a jacket knotted on her waist. However, it was the background that Shilpa did not want her viewers to ‘miss’. A beautiful rainbow was spotted in the sky.

“Don’t miss the rainbow” captioned Shilpa on her Instagram story.

As for the second picture, Shilpa stood next to her mother as they posed for the camera. She donned a white-coloured, round neck cardigan and sported a pair of hoop earrings. She kept her hair loose while the mother-daughter duo had an all-smile face. The beautiful backdrop of a rainbow-laden sky was spotted behind them as well.

Shilpa is currently on a trip to London with her family including husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, mother Sunanda Shetty, and kids Samisha and Viaan. The 47-year-old has been giving glimpses of the serene destination by posting photos and videos on Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty with her mother

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the action-comedy flick Nikamma. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, ‘Nikamma’ showed Shilpa playing the role of a superhero – Agni. Although the film couldn’t perform well in theatres, Shilpa has an interesting mix of projects awaiting release in her kitty.

Shilpa will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’. The web series co-starring Sidharth Malhotra will mark the OTT debut for both of them. Shilpa will also be seen in the upcoming film Sukhee’, which is being helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like ‘Dhoom 3’ and ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ among others. The shooting of the film was wrapped up earlier this month.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Avatar 2: The first look at Kate Winslet’s ‘deeply loyal and fearless’ character Ronal revealed
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar reveals he agreed to appear in Ms Marvel due to representation of South…
Entertainment
Lena Headey slapped with a lawsuit for $1.5 million by her former U.K. agency over…
Entertainment
Barbie: Leaked BTS video shows Margot Robbie getting smacked on a**
Entertainment
Touch: Sama Blake releases brand new single with Rameet Sandhu
Entertainment
Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman opens up on show’s lack of diversity; says, ‘Now I am…
Entertainment
‘I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I…
Entertainment
‘I was too good looking for it’: Gauahar Khan on losing out on…
Entertainment
Stranger Things star Winona Ryder opens up on her break-up with Johnny Depp:…
Entertainment
Tom Hiddleston and Marvel star Zawe Ashton expecting first baby together; the actress…
Entertainment
Ms. Marvel: Is Fawad Khan a part of Episode 5? ‘I am so…
Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth reveals his kids to make cameos in Thor: Love and Thunder:…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Avatar 2: The first look at Kate Winslet’s ‘deeply loyal…
NHS nurse, Roopa Kumar, jailed for ‘almost killing’ pedestrian while…
Man sexually assaulted Woman, 24, in McDonald’s carpark, police release…
Farhan Akhtar reveals he agreed to appear in Ms Marvel…
Top ECB official suspended for ‘racial slur’ against ex-England bowler…
Shilpa Shetty captures rainbow sky as she strolls around London…