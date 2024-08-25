Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from cricket

By: EasternEye

FORMER Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from cricket on Saturday, stating that he wants to focus on the next phase of his life.

Dhawan, 38, played his last competitive match as captain of the Punjab Kings during this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 tournament.

“As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support!” he shared in a social media post.

He explained his decision, saying, “It’s important to turn the page to move forward in life and that’s why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket.”

Dhawan’s Test career saw him scoring 2,315 runs, including seven centuries, over 34 matches.

In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he was a consistent performer, accumulating 6,793 runs from 167 matches with an average of 44.11.

In the IPL, Dhawan represented five teams, including Punjab, and is the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer after Virat Kohli. His 6,769 IPL runs were scored across 221 innings with a strike rate of 127.14.

Dhawan’s last appearance for India was in an ODI series against Bangladesh in December 2022.

“I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played so long for India,” Dhawan said. “I’ve told myself don’t feel sad that you won’t play for India anymore, but feel happy that you played for the country.”

