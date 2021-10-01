Shiddat movie review: Mohit Raina and Diana Penty shine in this cliched romantic film

Shiddat poster (Photo from Diana Penty’s Instagram)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

How far can you go to get the person you love? What all you can do to be with the person you love? Well, these questions have been answered by Bollywood filmmakers many times. But, isn’t this a done and dusted concept?

Shiddat is about Jaggi (Sunny Kaushal) and Karthika (Radhika Madan). They meet at a sports event, and the former falls in love with the latter, but Karthika’s marriage is already fixed in London. Karthika feels that Jaggi doesn’t love her and it’s just an attraction. So, she tells him that if even after a few months, he still feels that he loves her, then he should come to London and she will stop the wedding. After three months, Jaggi decides to go to London and stop the wedding. The story further moves with cliches that we have been watching in Bollywood movies for the past many years.

Kunal Deshmukh’s Shiddat is a film that’s stuck in the 90s and early 2000s. As we said it’s a done and dusted concept, and most importantly it goes into that zone where the guy makes the girl feel guilty about what all he has done for her, and then she falls in love with him.

While the story of the film is outdated, the screenplay and the narration are good in bits and parts. The first half of the film is strictly average. The movie picks up a bit in the second half and gets better.

The film mainly concentrates on Jaggi and Karthika’s story, but there’s another couple in the film, Gautam (Mohit Raina) and Ira (Diana Penty), whose love story is also showcased. Believe us, while watching the movie, you would feel more connected to Gautam and Ira’s story than Jaggi and Karthika’s story.

One of the reasons why Gautam and Ira’s story stands out here is because Mohit Raina and Diana Penty shine in their respective roles. They are simply excellent. Raina proves his versatility once again and we hope that we get to see him in more films. Diana’s screen time is less than all the other actors in the film, but she steals the show when she appears on the screens.

Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan are good in their parts. But, they still need to work a bit more to carry a romantic film on their shoulders.

One department in which the film gets full marks is the music. The songs in the film are damn good, especially the title track.

Overall, Shiddat is an average film filled with a lot of cliches. Watch it if you are a Mohit Raina or Diana Penty fan.

Ratings: 2.5/5

