Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got to Do with It? sets new India release date

The film was earlier supposed to be released on March 3.

What’s Love Got to Do with It? Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s latest directorial What’s Love Got to Do with It? has locked a new date for theatrical release in India. The film, which was earlier supposed to be released on March 3, will hit Indian theatres on March 17, PVR Pictures announced on Friday.

The British romantic comedy, which delves into how different cultures look at love and marriage, features Lily James and Shazad Latif in lead roles. Shabana Azmi and Emma Thompson also play pivotal roles in it. It also features music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in a guest appearance.

What’s Love Got to Do with It is about Zoe, a modern British woman living in the messy world of ‘right swipes’ and ‘online dating’. Having constantly tried and failed to find ‘Mr. Right’, Zoe is intrigued when her childhood buddy Kazim decides to tie the knot in traditional ‘desi’ arranged marriage style. As Zoe decides to film her friend’s journey of turning a stranger into his soul mate, a hilarious adventure ensues, the official synopsis reads.

Kapur is known for directing award-winning Hollywood titles such as Elizabeth, The Four Feathers, and Elizabeth: The Golden Age as well as Hindi classics Mr India and Masoom.

