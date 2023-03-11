Website Logo
  • Saturday, March 11, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got to Do with It? sets new India release date

The film was earlier supposed to be released on March 3.

What’s Love Got to Do with It? Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s latest directorial What’s Love Got to Do with It? has locked a new date for theatrical release in India. The film, which was earlier supposed to be released on March 3, will hit Indian theatres on March 17, PVR Pictures announced on Friday.

The British romantic comedy, which delves into how different cultures look at love and marriage, features Lily James and Shazad Latif in lead roles. Shabana Azmi and Emma Thompson also play pivotal roles in it. It also features music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in a guest appearance.

What’s Love Got to Do with It is about Zoe, a modern British woman living in the messy world of ‘right swipes’ and ‘online dating’. Having constantly tried and failed to find ‘Mr. Right’, Zoe is intrigued when her childhood buddy Kazim decides to tie the knot in traditional ‘desi’ arranged marriage style. As Zoe decides to film her friend’s journey of turning a stranger into his soul mate, a hilarious adventure ensues, the official synopsis reads.

Kapur is known for directing award-winning Hollywood titles such as Elizabeth, The Four Feathers, and Elizabeth: The Golden Age as well as Hindi classics Mr India and Masoom.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Priyanka talks about having pay parity for first time in 22 years in Citadel
MUSIC
Hanuman Chalisa rendition becomes first Indian YouTube video to cross 3 billion views, announces T-Series
NEWS
Oscars 2023: A last-minute guide to three nominations from India
MUSIC
Mae Muller set to represent UK at Eurovision Song Contest 2023
Hollywood News
Deepika Padukone flies to US for Oscars 2023
NEWS
Indo-British crossover film Barun Rai And The House On The Cliff novelised
Entertainment
From War to Vikram Vedha, 5 times Hrithik Roshan stole hearts with his…
Hollywood News
Priyanka Chopra celebrates South Asian Excellence ahead of Oscars: ‘This is iconic’
Entertainment
Deepika’s Besharam Rang creates splash on Holi across India
MUSIC
Tulsi Kumar talks about her upcoming song series Truly Konnected
Entertainment
Urvashi Rautela clocks 62.8 million Insta followers; overtakes Salman and Anushka
Entertainment
‘I feel welcomed as there are various opportunities in Bollywood now’: Sonam on…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW