  • Thursday, November 11, 2021
Shashank Khaitan launches his own production house Mentor Disciple Films

By: Mohnish Singh

One of the most successful Bollywood filmmakers, Shashank Khaitan on Thursday announced that he is turning producer with the launch of his own production house, Mentor Disciple Films.

Khaitan made his directorial debut with Dharma Productions’ Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Before turning to direction, he assisted veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai on movies likes Black and White (2008) and Yuvvraj (2008).

In a social media post, the 39-year-old writer-director said he has always been fortunate to have outstanding mentors throughout his life and it is with this intention that he decided to help budding filmmakers.

“I am super happy to announce my foray into production with Mentor Disciple Films. I have been blessed with outstanding ‘Mentors’ in every sphere of my life and with every story and film, under this banner, I hope to continue learning and giving back,” Khaitan wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shashank Khaitan (@shashankkhaitan)

The commercial success of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania spawned another film in the same universe titled Badrinath Ki Dulhania with the same star cast.  In 2018, Khaitan directed Ishaan Khatter and then debutante Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, the Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Marathi film Sairat (2016).

Khaitan last helmed a short in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans (2021). He is currently busy with his next film Mr Lele, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The film is expected to hit the marquee next year in 2022.

