  • Friday, June 11, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 363,097
Total Cases 29,274,823
Today's Fatalities 3,403
Today's Cases 91,702
Shahid Kapoor on Dingko Singh’s demise: He will always remain a source of inspiration

Shahid Kapoor (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Indian boxer Dingko Singh passed away on Thursday after a long battle with liver cancer. A couple of years ago, his biopic was announced and Shahid Kapoor was supposed to play the lead role in it. However, after the announcement, there wasn’t any update on the film.

Recently, Shahid took to Twitter to mourn Singh’s demise. He tweeted, “Padma Shri Dingko Singh was one of the finest boxers, an award winning sports person who’s brought glory to our nation several times. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the young generations. My sincere condolences to his dear ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

Raja Krishna Menon was supposed to direct the biopic on the Padma Shri awardee. Recently, while talking to PTI about Singh’s demise, the filmmaker stated, “It is unfortunate and terrible. This has come as a shock. I knew he was ill and suffering but I didn’t know it was this bad. He was a wonderful human being and a spiritual person. It is unfortunate that we couldn’t make the film before he could have seen it. The film got stuck… we will see what happens.”

“He wanted the film to be made because he wanted the story to be told to inspire people. He was a pragmatic person. He never called me or asked why it was stuck. This film needs to be made. It is a story that has to be told. It is a tremendous story and a tribute is due to him. I do believe this film needs to be made,” he added.

